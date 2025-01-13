Correction: GUERBET : Financial Agenda For 2025
Villepinte, 13 janvier 2025 : Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, is announcing its financial agenda for 2025.
| Publications calendar
| February 06, 2025, after trading
| March 25, 2025 , after trading
| April 24, 2025, after trading
|
ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING May 23, 2025
| July 24, 2025 , after trading
| September 22, 2025 , after trading
| October 23, 2025 , after trading
About Guerbet
At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a leader in medical imaging worldwide, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. A pioneer in contrast media for 95 years, with more than 2,600 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and devote 10% of our sales to research and development in four centres in France, in United States and Israël. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €786 million in revenue in 2023.
Contacts:
Guerbet
Jérôme Estampes, Chief Financial Officer + 33 1 45 91 50 00 / ...
Christine Allard, Head of Public Affairs and Communications: +33 6 30 11 57 82 / ...
Seitosei.Actifin
Marianne Py, Financial Communication + 33 1 80 48 25 31 / ...
Jennifer Jullia, Press +33 1 56 88 11 19 / ...
