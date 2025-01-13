Reporting On Acquisition Of Treasury Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated information Aalst, Belgium, January 13, 2025 – In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of April 2, 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Ontex hereby discloses information in relation to its program to buy back treasury shares, which was announced on November 25, 2024. During the work week ending on January 10, 2025, Ontex repurchased 92,411 shares on the regulated of Euronext Brussels, as set out in the table below. As a result of these transactions, Ontex now holds 1,388,055 treasury shares, representing 1.69% of the total number of issued shares.



Date # shares Average

price (in €) Minimum

price (in €) Maximum

price (in €) Total value

(in €) 06/01/2025 20,000 8.300 8.260 8.320 166,000 07/01/2025 12,911 8.350 8.320 8.370 107,807 08/01/2025 19,500 8.301 8.270 8.330 161,866 09/01/2025 20,000 8.276 8.260 8.290 165,510 10/01/2025 20,000 8.335 8.310 8.360 166,690



On December 2, 2024 Ontex launched a share buy-back program to acquire a maximum of 1.5 million shares. Upon completion of the program the number of treasury shares is to raise from 1.35% to 3.17% of the total number of issued shares. The shares acquired will contribute to meeting Ontex's obligations under its current and future long-term incentive plans. The share purchases will be spread over a seven-month period ending on June 30, 2025. The program is conducted under the terms and conditions of the authorization granted by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on May 5, 2023, and is executed by an independent intermediary, who will make its decisions independently pursuant to a discretionary mandate.

Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 ... Media Catherine Weyne +32 53 33 36 22 ...

