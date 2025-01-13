Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Shareholders Of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.(RVNC) Of A Class Action Lawsuit And An Upcoming Deadline

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Revance Therapeutics, ("Revance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RVNC) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Revance investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 29, 2024 and December 6, 2024. Follow the below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

RVNC investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Revance was in material breach of the Distribution Agreement with Teoxane, which granted Revance“the exclusive right to import, market, promote, sell and distribute Teoxane's line of dermal fillers; (ii) the foregoing subjected the Company to an increased risk of litigation, as well as monetary and reputational harm; (iii) all the foregoing increased the risk that the tender offer would be delayed and/or amended; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Revance during the relevant time frame, you have until March 4, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

