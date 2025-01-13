(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Capitol Ballroom Council Joins Forces with Center for Black Equity to Amplify Impact in the House Ballroom and Black LGBTQ+ Communities

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Center for Black Equity (CBE) is thrilled to announce that the Capitol Ballroom Council , will now operate as a program under the Center for Black Equity. This transformative partnership marks a bold new chapter in the advocacy, support, and empowerment of the house ballroom community and Black LGBTQ+ individuals worldwide.By combining forces, CBE and Capitol Ballroom Council (CBC) are poised to take their shared commitment to equity, visibility, and social justice to unprecedented heights. This collaboration aligns the Capitol Ballroom Council's deep-rooted expertise and leadership within the ballroom scene with CBE's global advocacy and programmatic reach. Together, we will create innovative pathways to address systemic disparities while celebrating the cultural richness and resilience of our communities.What This Means for the Communities We Serve1.Intentional Collaboration:This union ensures a holistic approach to serving Black LGBTQ+ individuals, emphasizing inclusion, cultural preservation, and health equity within the ballroom scene and beyond.2.Expanding Impact:CBE's global platform will amplify CBC's vital work, providing opportunities to uplift ballroom communities on an international stage while fostering connections with allies across various industries.3.Community Empowerment:Through shared resources, enhanced programming, and community-led initiatives, this partnership promises to strengthen the networks of support available to the house ballroom community and Black LGBTQ+ leaders worldwide.A Shared Vision for the Future“This partnership represents the next phase of the Center for Black Equity's evolution as a global human rights organization,” said Kenya Hutton, President/CEO of the Center for Black Equity.“The house ballroom community has always been a sanctuary and a beacon of creativity and resilience for so many of us. Together with the Capitol Ballroom Council, we are building bridges that will elevate and sustain our collective impact.”Capitol Ballroom Council Directors added,“Joining the Center for Black Equity gives us the resources and reach we need to expand our mission while staying true to our roots. This is about creating intentional opportunities for growth and ensuring that the voices of the ballroom community are heard on a global stage.”What's NextThe collaboration will kick off with a series of joint initiatives, including:.Educational Programs: Focused on health equity, leadership development, and cultural preservation within the ballroom community..Global Engagement: Showcasing ballroom culture as a vital part of the broader Black LGBTQ+ experience through international platforms and partnerships..Community Events: Expanding local and national events to connect, celebrate, and uplift ballroom members and allies alike.About the OrganizationsCapitol Ballroom Council, Inc. is a leading organization advocating for the house ballroom community, offering programs and initiatives that celebrate culture, foster leadership, and promote health equity.The Center for Black Equity is the global leader in advancing health, economic, and social equity for Black LGBTQ+ individuals. With a vast network of Black Prides and advocacy programs, CBE is dedicated to empowering communities to thrive.Together, We Are StrongerThis partnership is more than just an organizational shift-it's a movement to ensure that the stories, struggles, and triumphs of the house ballroom and Black LGBTQ+ communities are recognized, celebrated, and supported like never before.

