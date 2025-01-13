Mahakumbh Ready For First ‘Amrit Snan’ On Jan 14, Preparations Complete

(MENAFN- IANS) Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 13 (IANS) The Prayagraj Mahakumbh has officially begun with the successful completion of the 'Paush Purnima' bathing festival. All preparations are now in place for the 'Amrit Snan', which will take place on Makar Sankranti, January 14.

This year, the Maha Snan or Shahi Snan is being referred to as Amrit Snan. The Mahakumbh Mela administration has meticulously organised the sequence of the sacred bath for the 13 Akharas of Sanatan Dharma, ensuring that each Akhara follows traditional and the set timings.

Mahant Acharya Devendra Singh Shastri, Secretary of Shri Panchayati Akhara Nirmal, confirmed that the dates, sequence, and timings for all Akharas have been communicated, ensuring a smooth and reverent ceremony.

The Amrit Snan for Mahakumbh 2025 will begin on Makar Sankranti, January 14. Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani, along with Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara, will take the first Amrit Snan.

They will depart from their camp at 5.15 a.m., reach the ghat by 6.15 a.m., and bathe for 40 minutes before returning to the camp at 7.55 a.m.

Next, Shri Taponidhi Panchayati Shri Niranjani Akhara and Shri Panchayati Akhara Anand will take their turn.

They will leave the camp at 6.05 a.m., reach the ghat at 7.05 a.m., bathe for 40 minutes, and return to the camp by 8.45 a.m.

At the third location, three Sanyasi Akharas -- Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, Shri Panchdashnam Aawahan Akhara, and Shri Panchagni Akhara -- will take their Amrit Snan.

They will leave their camp at 7 a.m., reach the ghat at 8 a.m., bathe for 40 minutes, and return to the camp by 9.40 a.m.

The three Bairagi Akharas will follow in the subsequent order.

First, All India Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara will depart from its camp at 9.40 a.m., reach the ghat at 10.40 a.m., bathe for 30 minutes, and return to the camp by 12.10 p.m.

Following that, All India Shri Panch Digambar Ani Akhara will leave at 10.20 a.m., reach the ghat at 11.20 a.m., bathe for 50 minutes, and return by 1.10 p.m.

Finally, All India Shri Panch Nirvani Ani Akhara will depart at 11.20 a.m., bathe for 30 minutes, and return to the camp by 1.50 p.m.

The Akharas linked to Udasin will be next.

Udasin Shri Panchayati Naya Udasin Akhara will leave at 12.15 p.m., reach the ghat at 1.15 p.m., bathe for 55 minutes, and return to the camp by 3.10 p.m.

Shri Panchayati Akhara Naya Udasin Nirvana will depart at 1.20 p.m., reach the ghat at 2.20 p.m., bathe for one hour, and return to the camp by 4.20 p.m.

The last Akhara to take the Amrit Snan will be Shri Panchayati Nirmal Akhara, which will leave the camp at 2.40 p.m., reach the ghat at 3.40 p.m., bathe for 40 minutes, and return to the camp by 5.20 p.m.

This same schedule will be followed during Basant Panchami as well.