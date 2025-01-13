Jaclyn O'leary Joins Goulston & Storrs' Boston Office As Director In Private Client & Trust Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Joining Goulston & Storrs from a regional law firm, O'Leary was a partner in the trusts and estates practice. Her work centers on guiding individuals and families in developing comprehensive estate plans that facilitate seamless and efficient wealth transfer across generations. O'Leary specializes in managing multi-generational family trusts, administering estates, and providing guidance to trustees, while also serving as one. Known for her meticulous approach and client-first philosophy, O'Leary has earned a reputation as a trusted advisor in safeguarding and optimizing generational wealth.

"Jaclyn's excellent skills in estate planning, trust administration, and tax strategy make her a tremendous addition to our team," said Michelle Porter, Co-Managing Director of Goulston & Storrs. "Her ability to address the complex needs of our clients with clarity and precision will enhance the already exceptional services provided by our Private Client & Trust Group."

Commenting on her new role, O'Leary said, "I am honored to join Goulston & Storrs, a firm with an outstanding reputation for client service and legal excellence. I look forward to contributing to the team's success and continuing to deliver innovative solutions for our clients' personal and professional goals."

In addition to her professional achievements, O'Leary is deeply committed to her community. She is an active member of organizations such as the Boston Bar Association, the Boston Estate Planning Council, and the Greater Boston Fiduciary American Inn of Court. She has also run the Boston Marathon as part of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's team.

O'Leary earned her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and her B.A. from Boston College.

