Cydome Strengthens Presence In Western Europe With New German Office And Appointment Of Regional Sales Director

HAMBURG, GERMANY, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cydome , a global pioneer in maritime cybersecurity, announced today the opening of its newest office in Hamburg, Germany. The new office will join Cydome's other local offices, providing localized customer support and supporting expansion across the continent.

Leading the Hamburg office is Frieder Völsen, who has joined the Cydome team as the Regional Sales Director for Western Europe. With a proven track record in driving growth and a deep understanding of the maritime cybersecurity landscape, Frieder will spearhead the company's efforts in the region, ensuring that Cydome continues to deliver exceptional service, cutting-edge innovation and strategic value to its expanding clientele and partners.

"As maritime operations become increasingly digitalized, the need for robust cybersecurity measures has never been more critical, and Cydome provides a perfect solution for protecting shipping companies," said Frieder Völsen, Regional Sales Director for Western Europe. "I am excited to join Cydome at this pivotal moment and look forward to working with our clients and partners throughout Western Europe to strengthen their cyber defenses, safeguard vital maritime operations and ensure compliance."

"We are delighted to welcome Frieder to our team and to broaden our local presence in this important region," said Nir Ayalon, CEO of Cydome. "With Frieder's leadership, the new Hamburg office will join our network of regional offices that provide unparalleled support and innovation to customers and partners."

Cydome's cybersecurity solutions and services are specifically designed to protect maritime vessels and operations from cyber threats, regardless of vessel type, communications service, device type or third-party providers. This new office further expands Cydome's push for innovation and excellence in the maritime cybersecurity sector.

About Cydome

Cydome is a pioneer of maritime-specific cyber protection and risk management. Its class-endorsed, ISO-certified and award-winning products secure and simplify maritime cyber protection. With Cydome, maritime companies improve their cybersecurity posture with holistic protection for IT, OT, and communications assets in real-time, benefit from proactive, automated vulnerability scanning, simplify their cyber risk management with centralized fleet-wide control, and accelerate their maritime cyber compliance processes – all without the hassle of complex implementations and with“zero-touch” operation on board. Cydome's unique, proprietary technology uses AI algorithms specifically trained for maritime use cases, following standard cybersecurity frameworks such as NIST to proactively identify, protect, detect, and respond to known and unknown cyber threats – regardless of device type, communications service or vessel type.

