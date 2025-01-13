Rivermeadow Appoints Justin Yunag As Chief Revenue Officer To Spearhead Next Phase Of Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow Software Inc., a leader in Workload and Data Mobility, is delighted to announce the appointment of Justin Yunag to the role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective immediately. Justin, who joined RiverMeadow as a Senior Vice President of Global Solutions in August, brings over 20 years of leadership experience and a proven track record in global revenue growth, go-to-market strategy, and strategic partnerships within the sector.



Prior to joining RiverMeadow, Justin held significant leadership roles at Amazon Web Services, NTT Data and Atos. He has been instrumental in formulating and executing growth strategies for technology services portfolios exceeding $100 million, particularly in sectors such as Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Public Sector. Additionally, Justin has led high-performing global professional services teams responsible for the delivery of complex Cloud and Infrastructure Services across these industries.



Jim Jordan, President, and CEO of RiverMeadow, expressed his enthusiasm about Justin's new role "Justin's exceptional leadership skills and comprehensive understanding of the technology landscape have greatly enhanced our strategic initiatives. His promotion to CRO is a testament to his impactful contributions to our company. I am confident that under Justin's leadership, RiverMeadow will continue to thrive and achieve new heights in innovation and revenue growth."

Justin commented on his new role, saying, "I am excited to take on the role of CRO at RiverMeadow. This position presents an incredible opportunity to further harness the potential of our cutting edge workload mobility technologies and expand our market reach. My focus will be on driving our revenue growth strategies and enhancing our global partnerships to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Under Justin's leadership, RiverMeadow is poised to continue its mission of providing superior solutions that simplify and accelerate the digital transformation journeys of businesses around the globe.

About RiverMeadow Software Inc. : RiverMeadow offers a market leading Workload Mobility Platform that allows businesses to Migrate and Optimize workloads with unprecedented scale, speed, and certainty. Talk to a RiverMeadow Expert Today , and let us help you move your Workloads in minutes, not days, weeks, or even years.

