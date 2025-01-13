Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Garment To Protect Against Bug Bites (BDH-348)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to protect the entire body against mosquito bites and other insects," said an inventor, from Laurel,
Md., "so I invented the WASHINGTON INVENTION. My design could eliminate the need to constantly transport and spray insect repellent."
The invention provides a new accessory to protect against bites from ticks, mosquitoes, bees and other pesky insects. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional bug sprays and repellents. As a result, it increases safety and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and protective design that is easy wear and use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, hikers, campers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BDH-348, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
