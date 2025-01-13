Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Garment To Protect Against Bug Bites (BDH-348)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to protect the entire body against mosquito bites and other insects," said an inventor, from Laurel,

Md., "so I invented the WASHINGTON INVENTION. My design could eliminate the need to constantly and spray insect repellent."

The invention provides a new accessory to protect against bites from ticks, mosquitoes, bees and other pesky insects. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional bug sprays and repellents. As a result, it increases safety and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and protective design that is easy wear and use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, hikers, campers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

