The shift in consumer shopping preferences due to the pandemic, coupled with the continued expansion of the industry, is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The availability of various online payment options and the assurance of contactless delivery for ordered groceries are also anticipated to contribute significantly to the market's growth. A recent survey revealed that 75 percent of online grocery shoppers have seen an increase in unplanned purchases in the last six months.



Additionally, 53 percent of consumers now place over five orders a month on quick commerce platforms, with nearly 67 percent of buyers spending more than USD 4.80 per order on these instant delivery services. 2024 has marked a significant boom for quick commerce in India, with 15-minute delivery services taking center stage. Q-commerce giants like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto have expanded their product offerings to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

One of the most significant drivers of the global online grocery market is the convenience it offers to consumers. In today's fast-paced world, people are increasingly prioritizing convenience, and online grocery shopping provides a hassle-free experience that traditional shopping cannot match. Consumers can shop for groceries at any time, from the comfort of their homes, without the need to travel to physical stores. This is especially appealing for those with busy schedules, such as working professionals, parents, or elderly people who find it difficult to spend time shopping in-store.

One of the most significant trends in the global online grocery market is the shift towards mobile and app-based shopping. The increasing use of smartphones and mobile internet has made shopping for groceries more convenient and accessible than ever before. Consumers are increasingly using mobile apps to order groceries, as it provides a seamless shopping experience, allowing them to shop anytime, anywhere. Mobile apps offer features that enhance user convenience, such as saved shopping lists, personalized product recommendations, and easy payment options. Many platforms also provide push notifications to alert users about discounts, deals, or order updates, keeping them engaged.

Additionally, mobile apps often integrate AI to analyze shopping patterns and suggest relevant products, improving the shopping experience. As smartphone penetration continues to rise globally, especially in emerging markets, mobile grocery shopping is expected to grow even further. The ability to shop on the go, manage orders efficiently, and receive products at home with delivery tracking is driving the popularity of mobile-based grocery platforms. For retailers, having a mobile-friendly platform is essential to capturing the growing base of mobile-first consumers and staying competitive in the market.

Segmental Insights

Product Type Insights

The staples and cooking essentials segment has emerged as the largest revenue-generating category in the global online grocery market. This segment includes essential food items such as rice, flour, oil, spices, canned goods, pulses, and other pantry staples. These products are in constant demand, as they form the foundation of daily meals for households around the world. The popularity of this segment can be attributed to several factors. First, staples and cooking essentials are frequently purchased, with consumers needing to restock these items regularly, making them an ideal fit for online grocery shopping.

Additionally, as e-commerce platforms offer the convenience of home delivery, consumers are more inclined to purchase these frequently-used goods online to save time. Furthermore, the pandemic played a significant role in boosting the demand for staples, as consumers shifted to online shopping to avoid in-store visits. The availability of bulk purchasing options and subscription services for these items also contributed to the growth of this segment. As the online grocery market continues to grow, the staples and cooking essentials segment is expected to maintain its dominance due to the essential nature of these products, their frequent consumption, and the ongoing trend of convenience-driven shopping.

Regional Insights

North America currently lead the global online grocery market, driven by several key factors. The region has a high level of internet penetration, widespread use of smartphones, and well-established digital payment systems, all of which make online grocery shopping more accessible and convenient. Consumer behavior in North America has shifted significantly, with a growing preference for the convenience of online shopping, especially for essential products like groceries. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated this trend, as consumers turned to e-commerce for safety, social distancing, and ease of access to daily necessities.

Major online grocery platforms in North America, such as Walmart, Amazon Fresh, and Instacart, have expanded their reach by offering a wide range of products, fast delivery options, and subscription-based services. These platforms have also focused on enhancing the customer experience by integrating advanced technologies like artificial intelligence for personalized recommendations and inventory management.

Additionally, North American consumers are increasingly prioritizing sustainability, leading retailers to offer eco-friendly packaging and locally sourced products. The demand for organic and healthy food options is also on the rise, further boosting the growth of the online grocery market. With continuous advancements in logistics and technology, North America is expected to maintain its leadership in the online grocery sector.

Key Attributes:

