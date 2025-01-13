(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Screw Compressor Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 12.26 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.95 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 21.34 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Atlas Copco AB, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Gardner Denver Holdings Inc., Siemens AG, Kobe Steel Ltd., GEA Group AG, Kaeser Kompressoren SE, BOGE Compressors, Hitachi Ltd., Howden Group Ltd., MAN SE, ELGi Equipments Limited, Quincy Compressor, Sullair LLC, Bauer Compressors, Aerzen USA Corporation, FS-Curtis, VMAC Global Technology Inc., Fusheng Co. Ltd., Shanghai Screw Compressor Co. Ltd, and others. Austin, TX, USA, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled " Screw Compressor Market Size, Trends and Insights By Stage (Single-Stage, Multi-Stage), By End User (Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Mining, Construction), By Technology (Oil-injected, Oil-free), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033 " in its research database. "According to the latest research study, the demand of global Screw Compressor Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 12.26 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.95 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 21.34 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.7% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033." Screw Compressor Market: Overview The screw compressors are valued for their efficiency and reliability. Screw compressors are mainly used in various industrial applications across sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, food and beverage processing, pharmaceuticals, and oil and gas. Various factors such as growing demand for screw compressors in the various end-use applications, increasing adaption of energy-efficient products and alternatives in the various manufacturing sectors, and advancement in technology and government initiatives to promote energy-efficient products are expected to drive the demand for screw compressors during the forecast period. However, factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices, less adaption in many underdeveloped countries, availability of substitute products, and lack of universal directives about the usage of screw compressors are mainly restraining the market growth. Supportive regulatory frameworks and the growing integration of advanced technologies such as AI, smart technologies, and analytics in screw compressors are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. For instance, a supportive regulatory framework in European Union is further propelling this shift, with manufacturers increasingly adopting screw compressors to optimize energy consumption. A notable trend is the growing demand for oil-free compressors in industries requiring contaminant-free air, such as pharmaceuticals and food processing. These oil-free models comply with stringent safety standards and enhance product safety while aligning with sustainability goals. The global screw compressor market is segmented by stage, by technology, by end user and by region. By Stage, the single-stage screw compressors segment dominated the global screw compressors market and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period. Single-stage air compressors use the force of a piston and pressure-sensitive valve. By end-use industries, the manufacturing segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period. The rapidly expanding manufacturing sector worldwide, coupled with supportive government policies, is expected to propel the market growth of this segment during the forecast period. The manufacturing segment holds a significant share due to the widespread use of screw compressors in various sub-sectors like steel, chemicals, and other manufacturing industries. The oil & gas segment is a major consumer, utilizing screw compressors for applications such as gas transfer, vapor recovery, and flare gas management. The Screw Compressor system market is segmented across Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share of the global screw compressor market, primarily due to rapid industrialization and significant growth in key sectors such as manufacturing, oil and gas, and automotive. Countries like China and India are driving this demand with their expanding industrial bases and increasing energy consumption. Numerous manufacturing facilities and oil exploration activities further contribute to the region's dominance. Additionally, the growing emphasis on energy efficiency and advanced technologies, such as IoT integration in compressors, enhances operational performance, making Asia-Pacific a pivotal market for screw compressors. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 12.95 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 21.34 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 12.26 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.7% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Stage, End User, Technology and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your research requirements.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Screw Compressor market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict the in-depth scenario of the market. Segment-wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Screw Compressor industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after-market service providers, market giants, and niche players, who are studied and analyzed extensively for their strengths, weaknesses, and value-addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players' profiles, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends, and dynamics in partnerships.

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=9bf59226-805a-4e25-bc24-edca03658796&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9bf59226-805a-4e25-bc24-edca03658796/global-screw-compressor-market-2024-2033-by-billion-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Screw Compressor Market 2024–2033 (By Billion) .png" width="668" />





Screw Compressor Market: Regional Analysis

By region, the Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share of the global screw compressor market , primarily due to rapid industrialization and significant growth in key sectors such as manufacturing, oil and gas, and automotive. Countries like China and India are driving this demand with their expanding industrial bases and increasing energy consumption.

Manufacturing facilities and oil exploration activities further contribute to the region's dominance. Additionally, the growing emphasis on energy efficiency and advanced technologies, such as IoT integration in compressors, enhances operational performance, making Asia-Pacific a pivotal market for screw compressors.

Screw Compressor Market Size, Trends and Insights By Stage (Single-Stage, Multi-Stage), By End User (Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Mining, Construction), By Technology (Oil-injected, Oil-free), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=1368c50c-9f2e-41ce-a7f1-920829e3a8bf&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1368c50c-9f2e-41ce-a7f1-920829e3a8bf/global-screw-compressor-market-2024-2033-by-technology-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Screw Compressor Market 2024–2033 (By Technology) .png" width="668" />

List of the prominent players in the Screw Compressor Market :



Atlas Copco AB

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

Siemens AG

Kobe Steel Ltd.

GEA Group AG

Kaeser Kompressoren SE

BOGE Compressors

Hitachi Ltd.

Howden Group Ltd.

MAN SE

ELGi Equipments Limited

Quincy Compressor

Sullair LLC

Bauer Compressors

Aerzen USA Corporation

FS-Curtis

VMAC Global Technology Inc.

Fusheng Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Screw Compressor Co. Ltd. Others

The Screw Compressor Market is segmented as follows:

By Stage



Single-Stage Multi-Stage

By End User



Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Mining Construction

By Technology



Oil-injected Oil-free

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

