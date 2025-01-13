Bioeconomy Information Sharing And Analysis Center Announces 2025 Cyberbiosecurity Summit Speakers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the Bioeconomy Information Sharing and Analysis Center (BIO-ISAC), makes its first speakers announcement for the 2025 Cyberbiosecurity Summit.

Hosted by BIO-ISAC and the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, the Cyberbiosecurity Summit convenes February 25-26, 2025 at the Kossiakoff Center in Laurel, Maryland.

The threat from cyber incidents in the bioeconomy can, and has, impacted the public's ability to access everything from apples to vaccines. The Cyberbiosecurity Summit is dedicated to advancing innovation in the bioeconomy to create a safe, secure future.

2025 Cyberbiosecurity Summit Featured Speakers include:

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, United States Senate

Senator Todd Young, United States Senate

Additional speakers, panelists, and workshop leaders include:

Ben Rice, Rice Fruit Company

Ben Sheppherd, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory

Bill Reid, Google Cloud, Office of the CISO

Charles Frick, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory

Colin Timm, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory

Conor Seyle, PAX sapiens

Curtis Hoffman, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard

David Kovar, URSA Secure

Edward Chung, Black Mesa

Eric Pooser, Georgia Tech Research Institute

Frans Meuwissen, Amplify Now Global LLC

Garrett Schumacher, GeneInfoSec

Gautham Venugopalan, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Isabelle Brown-Cantrell, University of Alabama in Huntsville

Jake Beal, Raytheon BBN Technologies

Jared Sheldon, The University of Alabama in Huntsville

Jess Smith, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Julianne Baron, Science and Safety Consulting

Karen Meidenbauer, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory

Kevin Flyangolts, Aclid

Kristina Zudock, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory

Kristopher Willis, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Lauren Davis, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory

Nazish Jeffery, Federation of American Scientists

Patrick Pape, The University of Alabama at Huntsville

Parv Mahajan, Georgia Tech Research Institute

Rebecca Moritz, Colorado State University

Roman Aranda, Georgia Tech Research Institute

Scott Ross, HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology

Tessa Alexanian, The International Biosecurity and Biosafety Initiative for Science

William Cromarty, Kirkwall

Additional speakers and panelists will join the event from the United States Department of Agriculture, United States Department of Commerce, United States Department of Defense, United States Department of Homeland Security, and the United States Department of Justice as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.



About the Bioeconomy Information Sharing and Analysis Center

The Bioeconomy Information Sharing and Analysis Center (BIO-ISAC) addresses threats unique to the bioeconomy and enables coordination among stakeholders to facilitate a robust and secure industry. A 501(c)3 nonprofit, BIO-ISAC provides two-way sharing of information among public and private organizations, including biomaterials-interfacing AI/ML, biotechnology and biomanufacturing, serving as the global resource on cyberbiosecurity.

Visit isac / for more information.

