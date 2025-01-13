(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Electric Vehicle Charging Stations - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Some of the major factors that are contributing to the overall market growth are incentives, the growing need to meet future demands, and increasing sales of electric in the country.

Moreover, rising pollution coupled with increasing support to adopt green in the region will further drive the overall market growth during the forecast period. Rising pollution levels in the country are leading to an increase in GHG emissions, shifting the focus of the country towards the adoption of green mobility for a safe and sustainable future.

Rising private investments in the construction of well-equipped charging infrastructure and effective strategies adopted by the country's government for the improvisation of electric mobility would further propel the overall market growth. For instance, Logivolt, a startup specializing in chargers for apartment buildings, covers all initial costs associated with the electrical installation of EV chargers and is subsequently reimbursed by residents over time.

This financing model is made possible through a loan from Caisse des Depots, a French public financial institution. Tenants who opt to use the service are charged a fixed connection fee, while non-participating tenants are not charged any fees. In addition to providing expertise and turnkey solutions, Logivolt handles the application and collection of available government subsidies, relieving the building manager of this administrative burden.

In April 2023, a national decree enabled the public utility company Enedis to prefinance the electrical installation of charging infrastructure in apartment buildings. Enedis recovers its investment by establishing a fixed price for EV owners in the building who install a charger in their parking spot. This price is applied only when EV owners require a charger and remains consistent for all residents within the same building.

