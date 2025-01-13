(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emission Control Catalyst - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The emission control catalyst market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.84%, reaching a market size of US$70.502 billion in 2030 from US$46.205 billion in 2025.

The global market size for emission control catalysts will grow substantially throughout the forecast duration. As environmental worries develop, industry individuals undertake new substances, techniques, approaches, and technologies. The number one purpose of the economic, industrial, and governmental sectors is to lessen the amount of emissions.

In addition, the market is being driven by urbanization and industrialization. The industrial sector is growing due to the increased demand for industrial goods and services brought about by more people living in cities. The expansion of the industrial sector releases dangerous gases into the atmosphere. ECCs are widely used in this sector to cut harmful gas emissions. The ECC market is expanding due to the rising demand for industrial goods and services brought on by industrialization and urbanization.

Emission control catalyst Market Drivers

Strict fuel economy regulations are expected to boost the demand for the emission control catalyst market globally.

Strict standard emission and fuel economy regulations have been imposed by several governments worldwide on fueled passenger cars. The industry for emission control catalysts is predicted to grow as a result of these standard regulations, which have forced automakers to use more of them in their vehicles to lower their carbon footprints, reduce air pollution, and maintain performance and safety.

Moreover, fuel consumption standards for light-duty cars are set by emission regulations such as the Greenhouse Gas Emission Standards and Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE). Government regulations have ensured that car manufacturers may have to produce cars that adhere to these standards and reduce the number of dangerous pollutants entering the environment.

Emission Control Catalyst market Geographical Outlook

Asia-Pacific is witnessing exponential growth during the forecast period.

The emission control catalysts market is expected to grow significantly in the Asia-Pacific region because of the high demand for emission control technologies in this area. Emissions from a variety of sources, including power plants, transportation, and industrial processes, have increased as a result of the region's rapid industrialization and urbanization.

As a result, there has been more emphasis on lowering emissions to enhance air quality and lessen the impact on the environment. This has raised the levels of air pollution. The demand for emission control catalysts has increased as a result of the region's governments enacting stringent emission regulations and encouraging the adoption of emission control technologies.

What do businesses use our reports for?

Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive Intelligence Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $46.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $70.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Market Segmentation

1.5. Currency

1.6. Assumptions

1.7. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

1.8. Key Benefits to the Stakeholder

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Research Processes

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. CXO Perspective

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Analyst View

5. EMISSION CONTROL CATALYST MARKET BY METAL

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Palladium

5.3. Platinum

5.4. Rhodium

5.5. Others

6. EMISSION CONTROL CATALYST MARKET BY TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Diesel Oxidation Catalyst

6.3. Selective Catalytic Reduction

6.4. Lean Nox Trap

6.5. Three-Way Catalytic Converter

6.6. Four-Way Catalytic Converter

6.7. Others

7. EMISSION CONTROL CATALYST MARKET BY APPLICATION

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Automotive industry

7.3. Stationary sources

7.4. Off-road equipment

7.5. Marine industry

7.6. Others

8. EMISSION CONTROL CATALYST MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. By Metal

8.2.2. By Type

8.2.3. By Application

8.2.4. By Country

8.2.4.1. USA

8.2.4.2. Canada

8.2.4.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. By Metal

8.3.2. By Type

8.3.3. By Application

8.3.4. By Country

8.3.4.1. Brazil

8.3.4.2. Argentina

8.3.4.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. By Metal

8.4.2. By Type

8.4.3. By Application

8.4.4. By Country

8.4.4.1. United Kingdom

8.4.4.2. Germany

8.4.4.3. France

8.4.4.4. Spain

8.4.4.5. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. By Metal

8.5.2. By Type

8.5.3. By Application

8.5.4. By Country

8.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.4.2. UAE

8.5.4.3. Israel

8.5.4.4. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. By Metal

8.6.2. By Type

8.6.3. By Application

8.6.4. By Country

8.6.4.1. China

8.6.4.2. Japan

8.6.4.3. India

8.6.4.4. South Korea

8.6.4.5. Taiwan

8.6.4.6. Indonesia

8.6.4.7. Others

9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. BASF SE

10.2. Johnson Matthey (Montagu)

10.3. Umicore

10.4. Corning

10.5. Solvay

10.6. Tenneco Inc.

10.7. Heraeus Group

10.8. Topsoe

10.9. Catalytic Combustion Corporation

10.10. Applied Catalyst

10.11. Riogen

10.12. Cataler Inc.

10.13. Clariant AG

10.14. Honeywell International Inc.

10.15. Cookson Electronics Plc

10.16. Robert Bosch GmbH

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Emission Control Catalyst Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900