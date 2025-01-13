Dressing The Future: Supplying Customized School Uniforms For Southern Connecticut State University

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In addition to this store in New Haven, CT, WHDR has a new location in Newark, NJ.

WHDR will again scrubs, lab coats, nursing gear, and more to students at the SCSU School of Nursing.

Work Hard Dress Right Is Partnering with SCSU to Outfit Tomorrow's Healthcare and Communication Leaders

- Helder GuedesNEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For the third consecutive year, Work Hard Dress Right (WHDR), a Feury Image Group company, has been chosen as the trusted provider of customized school uniforms and apparel for Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU). For 2024-2025, WHDR will proudly supply high-quality scrubs, lab coats, nursing gear, and tote bags to students in two key departments at SCSU: The School of Nursing and the Department of Communication Disorders.“Our partnership with SCSU reflects the company's dedication to providing top-quality uniforms that support the education and professional growth of its students,” said Helder Guedes, Uniform Branding Expert for WHDR.“By offering a range of customizable options and convenient purchasing channels, we ensure that students at SCSU can focus on their studies while looking and feeling their best.”Supporting Future Healthcare ProfessionalsWHDR has been providing customized nursing workwear that meet the specific requirements of the school's program, ensuring that students are equipped with durable, comfortable, and professional attire as they prepare for their clinical experiences.WHDR's uniforms are designed with the needs of nursing students in mind, offering features such as reinforced seams, easy-care fabrics, and functional pockets. These scrubs and lab coats are available both at WHDR's New Haven store and online, making it convenient for students to access the gear they need at their convenience.Equipping the Department of Communication DisordersIn addition to the School of Nursing, WHDR also supplies uniforms for the Speech, Language, and Audiology Services department within the Department of Communication Disorders. This department is recognized as the largest university clinic for speech-language pathology in Connecticut and is dedicated to advancing the science behind communication problems and treatment.Students in this department benefit from WHDR's specialized apparel, which includes lab coats and tote bags designed to carry the tools and materials necessary for their hands-on work in clinical settings. The uniforms are tailored to support the students' professional development and provide a sense of pride and belonging to the field of communication disorders.Commitment to Quality and ServiceAs WHDR continues to support the university's healthcare and communication programs, the company remains committed to meeting the unique needs of students and faculty alike, reinforcing its role as a trusted provider of workwear and uniforms .About SCSUSouthern Connecticut State University has garnered acknowledgment each year since 2022 in Best Colleges rankings by U.S. News & World Report for its exceptional performance as a leading public institution. As part of the Connecticut State University System, the SCSU School of Nursing, established in 1969, is renowned for its rigorous program and commitment to training future nurses. SCSU speech-language pathology services are offered to evaluate and address a variety of communication disorders through the Southern Connecticut Audiology Services speech clinic.About Work Hard Dress RightWork Hard Dress Right is a leading provider of high-quality workwear and footwear designed to meet the demands of hardworking professionals. Committed to ensuring safety, comfort, and confidence in work attire, WHDR offers durable, functional, and stylish workwear for various fields including construction, healthcare, and hospitality. With a mission to support the workforce with top-notch products and exceptional customer service, WHDR equips professionals with the gear they need to tackle their day with confidence. In addition to its store in New Haven, CT, WHDR is adding a new location in Newark, NJ this fall.About Feury Image GroupBusinesses turn to Feury Image Group when seeking a web-based managed custom uniform program for streamlined ordering, real-time inventory tracking, and distribution. Its tailored solutions ensure high-quality uniforms and unparalleled convenience, significantly reducing the investment in time, cost, and effort.For more information, exclusive content and updates visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">workharddressright and follow WHDR on social media.

