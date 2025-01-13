Neutrily Launches AI-Powered Assistant To Transform Co-Parenting And Reduce Conflict

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Early Neutrily UserLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Neutrily, a new AI-powered co-parenting service transforms how separated parents communicate by combining advanced artificial intelligence with human mediation. Designed to reduce conflict and improve cooperation, Neutrily prioritises the child's well-being while offering a practical solution for one of modern parenting's toughest challenges.How It WorksCo-parents email their Neutrily Virtual PA with their message. The Virtual PA rewrites it into a neutral and professional tone, removing emotional language, and sends it directly to the other co-parent as an email. By acting as a neutral third party, Neutrily eliminates emotional triggers, ensuring clear and respectful communication. This innovative approach fosters cooperation and reduces the stress often associated with co-parenting.Why It WorksStudies show that co-parenting challenges often stem from emotionally charged communication. Neutrily's unique system-blending responsible AI with human oversight-addresses this by removing direct interactions between co-parents, allowing for better outcomes and less conflict. This aligns with the UK's broader push toward alternative dispute resolution methods and reducing reliance on the courts.A Modern Solution for Modern FamiliesParenting experts emphasise that effective communication is critical for co-parenting success, yet many separated parents struggle with emotional tension and misunderstandings. Neutrily steps in as a proactive solution, simplifying interactions and creating a collaborative environment for parents to focus on their children's needs.Accessible and Collaborative SupportNeutrily offers flexible subscription plans to suit various needs:- Basic Plan (£9.99/month): Mediated email communication for two users.- Plus Plan (£19.99/month): Adds SMS notifications to ensure timely updates.- Premium Plan (£49.99/month): Comprehensive support with telephone assistance and shared calendars for three users.By preventing the escalation of conflict, Neutrily supports co-parents in maintaining healthy, low-contact communication that prioritises their children's well-being.A User PerspectiveOne early user shared,“Neutrily has completely removed the anxiety from communication. We're no longer triggered by every message-no more rising blood pressure with every text or email.”For a Broader ImpactWith legal reforms and societal discussions highlighting the need for alternative dispute resolution methods, Neutrily complements this shift by providing a structured, low-conflict platform for separated parents.

