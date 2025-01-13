(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Bulk Cargo Handling segment, which is expected to reach US$6.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.3%. The Containerized Cargo Handling segment is also set to grow at 2.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.7% CAGR to reach $2.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stevedoring and Marine Cargo Handling - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Stevedoring and Marine Cargo Handling was valued at an estimated US$10.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$13.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Technological advancements and automation are significant trends shaping the industry. Automated container terminals and the use of robotics in handling cargo can significantly reduce loading and unloading times and minimize human error, leading to more reliable and efficient operations. Moreover, sustainability initiatives are becoming increasingly important.

There is a push towards greener port operations, including the use of electric cargo handling equipment and the implementation of practices to reduce emissions and waste. These trends not only improve operational efficiency but also help companies comply with international environmental standards, making them attractive to clients who prioritize sustainability. Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as APM Terminals Management B.V, Blue Water Group, Bothra Group, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Automation in Ports Spurs Efficiency and Reduces Turnaround Times

Global Trade Volumes Drive Demand for Advanced Cargo Handling Solutions

Sustainability Initiatives Propel Adoption of Green Technologies in Marine Operations

Impact of E-commerce Growth on Marine Cargo Handling Demands

Advancements in Crane Technology Enhance Load and Unload Efficiencies

Rise of Mega-Ships Expands Addressable Market for Large-Scale Handling Equipment

Cybersecurity Measures Strengthen as Digitalization Increases in Port Operations

Intermodal Transport Trends Drive Integrated Cargo Handling Strategies

Climate Change and Its Effects on Port Infrastructure and Operations

Economic Shifts in Emerging Markets Influence Global Cargo Flows Technological Upgrades in Cargo Tracking Systems Generate Demand for Smart Solutions

