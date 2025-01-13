Winthrop Wealth And Its Advisors Transition To Advisory-Only Practice, Seeking To Enhance Client Services And Help Clients Live Life To The Fullest

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winthrop Wealth, a Boston-based advisory firm, is excited to announce that the Firm and its

representatives have transitioned to an advisory-only practice, meaning none of its advisors will any longer maintain dual registration with a broker/dealer when providing services, offer commissionable securities products, or brokerage accounts.

This strategic move underscores Winthrop Wealth's commitment to providing consistent client service and assisting clients in living life to the fullest through innovative financial strategies tailored to their unique needs.

Winthrop Wealth will now have the flexibility and increased independence to offer a wider range of investment options, adopt innovative technologies, and dedicate its focus to professional advice and personalized strategies to help clients pursue their financial goals – all with the ultimate goal of helping clients live the life they dream of. Winthrop Wealth believes this transition will help to deepen its client relationships and seeks to provide value through its investment advisory and financial planning services, as has been its primary focus all along.

"Transitioning to an advisory-only focus marks a significant milestone for Winthrop Wealth, enabling us to further prioritize our clients' best interests and help them live life to its fullest," said Max Winthrop, CEO of Winthrop Wealth. "

While we will still maintain a relationship with LPL Financial as a partner in certain aspects of our business and custodian for accounts, this is a further step in our growth and investment in our future growth which we are excited to embark upon."

With a focus on integrity, transparency, and client-centric values, Winthrop Wealth looks forward to continuing to serve its clients with dedication and experience, supporting them on their journey toward their financial goals and helping them to live a fulfilling life.

What is Brokerage versus Advisory?



Investment advisors receive compensation in the form of a fixed fee or a percentage of assets under management, in order to provide guidance on securities, ongoing portfolio management, and/or financial planning to clients.

Brokers earn commissions by executing trades or facilitating the buying and selling of assets on behalf of clients.

These two roles, investment advisers and brokers, are subject to regulation by separate entities and have distinct qualifications required for practice. For instance, brokers are overseen by FINRA, while investment advisers are regulated by the SEC. It is important to note that both professionals are legally bound to abstain from providing advice that goes against the best interests of their clients.

About Winthrop Wealth:

Winthrop Wealth is a Registered Investment Advisor, dedicated to offering comprehensive financial guidance to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. With a commitment to putting clients first and offering tailored strategies, Winthrop Wealth looks to help clients navigate their financial future with confidence and clarity, ultimately seeking to help them live life to its fullest potential.

For media inquiries, please contact Alexandra at [email protected]

or visit

.

SOURCE Winthrop Wealth

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED