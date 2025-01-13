Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Scent Dispensing System For Hunters (ACC-312)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to utilize a scent drag system to attract game animals to a hunting spot," said an inventor, from

Stitzer, Wisc., "so I invented THE DRAG LINE PRO. My design enables you to easily drag the scent product behind you on the ground, and it also ensures the product is contained and accessible when not in use."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective means of attracting game animals to a hunting spot. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to conventional scent drag systems. As a result, it enhances organization and convenience. It also prevents scent products from soiling the user's gear. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hunters. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ACC-312, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

