(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report explores the rise of AI agents and their potential impact on the shopping experience, including the challenges and limitations of current AI tools like Amazon's Rufus and a revamped Alexa.

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Future Of Grocery Retailing - All About Platforms/Ecosystems and Tech: Loyalty Schemes, Retail And AI Agents" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysis covers the expanding importance of loyalty programmes and the implications for data-driven personalization and dynamic pricing.

Technology is driving a major shift in grocery retailing. Online grocery has introduced grocers to data-led operations, platform thinking, AI and ML processes and has re-launched last-mile deliveries.

This report analyses the evolving grocery retail landscape, focusing on the significant roles of technology and artificial intelligence. It examines the strategies of major players like Walmart, Amazon, and Instacart (and others), highlighting their competitive dynamics in online grocery, delivery models, and retail media.

The report also explores the rise of AI agents and their potential impact on the shopping experience, including the challenges and limitations of current AI tools like Amazon's Rufus and a revamped Alexa. Finally, the document assesses the future of the industry, considering both the opportunities and uncertainties presented by AI and changing consumer behaviour.

Here's why you need this report:



Harnessing the Power of AI, Retail Media, and Loyalty Schemes: Discover how these game-changing trends are shaping the future of grocery.

AI: Explore the application of AI in pricing, inventory management, personalized shopping, and advertising, with real-world examples.

Retail Media: Understand the growth and potential of retail media.

Loyalty Schemes: Learn about the critical role of loyalty programs in customer retention, data collection, and targeted marketing. The report highlights Amazon Prime's success, providing valuable insights into building a winning loyalty strategy.

Embracing the Agentic Future: Delve into the potential of AI agents to reshape online shopping. The report analyses the capabilities of Perplexity AI and Amazon's Rufus, exploring their potential to personalize shopping and streamline purchases. It compares these agents to price comparison websites and examines their future role in the e-commerce ecosystem. Analyzing the Instant Delivery Landscape: Gain insights into the challenges faced by rapid delivery services in the post- pandemic era.

Key Questions Answered



How is technology transforming grocery retailing? How are AI, retail media, and loyalty schemes shaping the future of grocery? Will every grocery retailer have to have their own streaming service in future?

What is the state of the online grocery market in the US? How big is it? How fast is it growing? What are leading players' strategies?

Will retail media become a bigger channel and more important than online grocery for the leading players?

What has happened to the last mile? How important are the likes of UberEats, Doordash, GrubHub? Is there still a market for ultra fast deliveries in the post- pandemic environment? Is the future of the meal delivery platforms all about expansion into B2B white-label offerings?

What are the challenges and opportunities for Amazon in the grocery sector? What is the future of Whole Foods? What will happen now that Just Walk Out technology has been abandoned?

How is Walmart using AI is for pricing, inventory management, personalized shopping experiences, and advertising now and in future?

Why is Instacart one of the stand out pioneers of leveraging retail media? Why is its white label proposition such a game changer?

Loyalty and membership programs are vital for customer retention, data collection, targeted marketing, and creating personalized shopping experiences.... Why is Amazon Prime the gold standard? What are the data points of the scheme?

What is the role of AI agents in the future of online shopping? What is the potential of AI agents like Perplexity AI and Amazon's Rufus to transform online shopping through personalized recommendations, streamlined purchases, and agentic capabilities? Are these AI agents just a better version of existing price comparison websites? What is their future role in shaping the online shopping landscape?

Features & Benefits



Comprehensive Market Analysis: The report provides a detailed overview of the US online grocery market, including market size, growth trends, and leading players. It also analyses the competitive dynamics and strategies employed by these major players.

In-depth Examination of Emerging Trends: The report explores the rise of AI, retail media, and loyalty schemes, highlighting their potential to revolutionise the grocery sector.

AI: It discusses the role of AI in various aspects of grocery retailing, from pricing and inventory management to personalized shopping experiences.

Retail Media: The report analyses the growth and potential of retail media, examining how grocers can leverage their data and customer relationships to generate advertising revenue.

Loyalty Schemes: It delves into the increasing importance of loyalty programs, highlighting their role in customer retention, data collection, and targeted marketing. Includes proprietary Prime data

Case Studies of Key Players: The report features detailed analyses of industry leaders, examining their strategies, strengths, and weaknesses.... It provides valuable insights into how these companies are adapting to the changing landscape of grocery retailing.

Focus on the Agentic Future: The report explores the potential of AI agents to reshape online shopping, using examples like Perplexity AI and Amazon's Rufus. It discusses how these agents could personalise shopping experiences and streamline the purchase process.

Insights from Industry Experts: The report draws on interviews with high-level industry figures, providing firsthand perspectives on the trends shaping the future of grocery retailing.

Data-Driven Insights: The report leverages proprietary data and company reports to support its analysis and projections. It includes tables and graphs illustrating key market data and trends. This report is essential reading for anyone involved in the grocery industry, providing actionable insights and a roadmap for navigating the future of this rapidly evolving sector.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Sizes and market shares, the data



US online grocery in $bn 2017-2024

Leading players in online grocery 2023 The competitive dynamic

Walmart



The winner so far

All about pick up . and delivery

.versus Amazon, launching AI

AI based pricing, ESLs and Scan & Go

The battle over retail media supremacy

Walmart's ad unit is boosting profits

Connect leading the sector, apart from Amazon

Walmart +, loyalty solution The Vizio acquisition

Amazon



abandoning Just Walk Out again

still somewhat insignificant in overall US grocery spend

reevaluating the grocery strategy

Fresh reaches the 50-store mark

Plans new grocery delivery platform

Reviving the primeNow idea by delivering for 3P grocers Amazon Grocery co-locates with Whole Foods

Prime users and spend data



Prime users 2018-23, USA, DE, UK, JP, FR, RoW

Analysis: Prime users 2018-23

Analysis: Bundling for repeats

Analysis: 7 key benefits of the programme

Analysis: the best loyalty programme in retail

Amazon Prime Video Pitch Reveals New Stats

Amazon's Ad Ambitions for prime

Average prime spend 2023 in US$, US, DE, UK, JP

Analysis: Average prime spend versus regular spend Average non-prime spend 2023 in US $, US, DE, UK, JP

AI - what is Amazon doing?



The Anthropic investment

Amazon launches Q, its answer to ChatGPT

Amazon's Q has 'severe hallucinations'

AI for the marketplace, what will happen?

Will AI make the human 3P seller obsolete?

If not now, then maybe in future?

Rufus: A new generative AI feature to answer shopper's questions

Rufus between broad and contextual - underwhelming

Rufus as a first step to the agentic future

Rufus is hallucinating too much

AI Advertising, Ad Relevance, impressive uplift stats

AI Advertising, ID-free targeting capabilities

What is going on with Alexa?

New Alexa missing deadlines, lacking skills Alexa as the first AI (shopping) agent?

Instacart



Becoming more important in the industry

falls to 2023 loss, 2024 profits coming from retail media

Instacart and Uber Eats, a one way partnership

Instacart's affluent customers as main draw

The importance of retail media

e-comm storefronts, carrot ads, caper carts

Carrot ads - a white label retail media platform

Youtube as an offsite partner The platform benefit

The food delivery aggregators



The true e-commerce giants in online food

The big three: DoorDash dominates, Uber Eats and Grubhub

Subscription deals & new partnerships, data collection gold mine

Delivering groceries as a natural extension of the existing service

Going into retail media/advertising What about becoming white label?

DoorDash



The undisputed market leader Financials moving in the right direction, though still loss making

Uber Eats



Uber, becoming an everything app

Uber, FY profits for the first time, expands again

Uber's platform advantage, Uber One, the ad business

Uber versus Amazon

Uber Eats .is profitable, why is it the only one? Uber Eats, growth opportunities

Just Eat Takeaway



Grubhub M&A has not worked out

Grubhub's partnership with Amazon

Healthy financial outlook Just Eat to sell Grubhub at a loss of more than

The death of instant delivery



Gopuff on a downward trend

Gopuff becoming a merger target?

Gopuff the last man standing, now going B2B

Getir: from global player to Turkey only The Fresh Direct acquisition, what now?

AI Agents - towards an agentic future



The state of play in China

Perplexity AI integrates with Amazon, Best Buy, Shopify

Perplexity AI as future promise

Which agent will take over The sceptics' case

Companies Featured



Ahold Delhaize

Albertsons

Aldi South

Alibaba

Amazon

Anker

Apple

Associated Wholesale Grocers

Atom Tickets

Baidu

Best Buy

Blue Apron

Bolt

BYD

Card Factory

Chewy

Climate Pledge Arena

Clorox

Costco

Cruise

CVS

Davis Food & Drug

Deliveroo

Delivery Hero

Disney

Domino's Pizza

Doordash

Flink

Flipkart

Food Lion

Fresh Encounter

FreshDirect

Fruitful Yield

Geissler's Supermarket

Getir

Giant Food

Gopuff

Gorillas

Grubhub

H Mart

Hannaford

Holland & Barrett

Hulu

Instacart

Just Eat Takeaway

Kowalski's

Kroger

Little Caesars Pizza

Lyft

Mar-Val Food Stores

McDonald's

Metropolitan Market

Milam's Markets

Nestle

Netflix

Omnicom

OpenTable

Perplexity

Plum Market

Publicis Media

Purina PetCare

Robert Fresh Market

Roku

Sephora

Shopify

Starbucks

Stew Leonard's

Stop & Shop

Suning

T-Mobile Park

Taobao

Target

Tesco

The Giant Company

The Home Depot

The Trade Desk

Thumbtack

Ticketmaster

TikTok

Tmall

Uber

Ulta

Vizio

Walmart

Waymo

Wayve

Wegmans Food Markets

Whole Foods Market

Wonder YouTube

For more information about this report visit

