(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report explores the rise of AI agents and their potential impact on the shopping experience, including the challenges and limitations of current AI tools like Amazon's Rufus and a revamped Alexa.
Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Future Of Grocery Retailing - All About Platforms/Ecosystems and Tech: Loyalty Schemes, Retail media And AI Agents" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analysis covers the expanding importance of loyalty programmes and the implications for data-driven personalization and dynamic pricing.
Technology is driving a major shift in grocery retailing. Online grocery has introduced grocers to data-led operations, platform thinking, AI and ML processes and has re-launched last-mile deliveries.
This report analyses the evolving grocery retail landscape, focusing on the significant roles of technology and artificial intelligence. It examines the strategies of major players like Walmart, Amazon, and Instacart (and others), highlighting their competitive dynamics in online grocery, delivery models, and retail media.
The report also explores the rise of AI agents and their potential impact on the shopping experience, including the challenges and limitations of current AI tools like Amazon's Rufus and a revamped Alexa. Finally, the document assesses the future of the industry, considering both the opportunities and uncertainties presented by AI and changing consumer behaviour.
Here's why you need this report:
Harnessing the Power of AI, Retail Media, and Loyalty Schemes: Discover how these game-changing trends are shaping the future of grocery. AI: Explore the application of AI in pricing, inventory management, personalized shopping, and advertising, with real-world examples. Retail Media: Understand the growth and potential of retail media. Loyalty Schemes: Learn about the critical role of loyalty programs in customer retention, data collection, and targeted marketing. The report highlights Amazon Prime's success, providing valuable insights into building a winning loyalty strategy. Embracing the Agentic Future: Delve into the potential of AI agents to reshape online shopping. The report analyses the capabilities of Perplexity AI and Amazon's Rufus, exploring their potential to personalize shopping and streamline purchases. It compares these agents to price comparison websites and examines their future role in the e-commerce ecosystem. Analyzing the Instant Delivery Landscape: Gain insights into the challenges faced by rapid delivery services in the post- pandemic era.
Key Questions Answered
How is technology transforming grocery retailing? How are AI, retail media, and loyalty schemes shaping the future of grocery? Will every grocery retailer have to have their own streaming service in future? What is the state of the online grocery market in the US? How big is it? How fast is it growing? What are leading players' strategies? Will retail media become a bigger channel and more important than online grocery for the leading players? What has happened to the last mile? How important are the likes of UberEats, Doordash, GrubHub? Is there still a market for ultra fast deliveries in the post- pandemic environment? Is the future of the meal delivery platforms all about expansion into B2B white-label offerings? What are the challenges and opportunities for Amazon in the grocery sector? What is the future of Whole Foods? What will happen now that Just Walk Out technology has been abandoned? How is Walmart using AI is for pricing, inventory management, personalized shopping experiences, and advertising now and in future? Why is Instacart one of the stand out pioneers of leveraging retail media? Why is its white label proposition such a game changer? Loyalty and membership programs are vital for customer retention, data collection, targeted marketing, and creating personalized shopping experiences.... Why is Amazon Prime the gold standard? What are the data points of the scheme? What is the role of AI agents in the future of online shopping? What is the potential of AI agents like Perplexity AI and Amazon's Rufus to transform online shopping through personalized recommendations, streamlined purchases, and agentic capabilities? Are these AI agents just a better version of existing price comparison websites? What is their future role in shaping the online shopping landscape?
Features & Benefits
Comprehensive Market Analysis: The report provides a detailed overview of the US online grocery market, including market size, growth trends, and leading players. It also analyses the competitive dynamics and strategies employed by these major players. In-depth Examination of Emerging Trends: The report explores the rise of AI, retail media, and loyalty schemes, highlighting their potential to revolutionise the grocery sector. AI: It discusses the role of AI in various aspects of grocery retailing, from pricing and inventory management to personalized shopping experiences. Retail Media: The report analyses the growth and potential of retail media, examining how grocers can leverage their data and customer relationships to generate advertising revenue. Loyalty Schemes: It delves into the increasing importance of loyalty programs, highlighting their role in customer retention, data collection, and targeted marketing. Includes proprietary Prime data Case Studies of Key Players: The report features detailed analyses of industry leaders, examining their strategies, strengths, and weaknesses.... It provides valuable insights into how these companies are adapting to the changing landscape of grocery retailing. Focus on the Agentic Future: The report explores the potential of AI agents to reshape online shopping, using examples like Perplexity AI and Amazon's Rufus. It discusses how these agents could personalise shopping experiences and streamline the purchase process. Insights from Industry Experts: The report draws on interviews with high-level industry figures, providing firsthand perspectives on the trends shaping the future of grocery retailing. Data-Driven Insights: The report leverages proprietary data and company reports to support its analysis and projections. It includes tables and graphs illustrating key market data and trends. This report is essential reading for anyone involved in the grocery industry, providing actionable insights and a roadmap for navigating the future of this rapidly evolving sector.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
Sizes and market shares, the data
US online grocery in $bn 2017-2024 Leading players in online grocery 2023 The competitive dynamic
Walmart
The winner so far All about pick up . and delivery .versus Amazon, launching AI AI based pricing, ESLs and Scan & Go The battle over retail media supremacy Walmart's ad unit is boosting profits Connect leading the sector, apart from Amazon Walmart +, loyalty solution The Vizio acquisition
Amazon
abandoning Just Walk Out again still somewhat insignificant in overall US grocery spend reevaluating the grocery strategy Fresh reaches the 50-store mark Plans new grocery delivery platform Reviving the primeNow idea by delivering for 3P grocers Amazon Grocery co-locates with Whole Foods
Prime users and spend data
Prime users 2018-23, USA, DE, UK, JP, FR, RoW Analysis: Prime users 2018-23 Analysis: Bundling for repeats Analysis: 7 key benefits of the programme Analysis: the best loyalty programme in retail Amazon Prime Video Pitch Reveals New Stats Amazon's Ad Ambitions for prime Average prime spend 2023 in US$, US, DE, UK, JP Analysis: Average prime spend versus regular spend Average non-prime spend 2023 in US $, US, DE, UK, JP
AI - what is Amazon doing?
The Anthropic investment Amazon launches Q, its answer to ChatGPT Amazon's Q has 'severe hallucinations' AI for the marketplace, what will happen? Will AI make the human 3P seller obsolete? If not now, then maybe in future? Rufus: A new generative AI feature to answer shopper's questions Rufus between broad and contextual - underwhelming Rufus as a first step to the agentic future Rufus is hallucinating too much AI Advertising, Ad Relevance, impressive uplift stats AI Advertising, ID-free targeting capabilities What is going on with Alexa? New Alexa missing deadlines, lacking skills Alexa as the first AI (shopping) agent?
Instacart
Becoming more important in the industry falls to 2023 loss, 2024 profits coming from retail media Instacart and Uber Eats, a one way partnership Instacart's affluent customers as main draw The importance of retail media e-comm storefronts, carrot ads, caper carts Carrot ads - a white label retail media platform Youtube as an offsite partner The platform benefit
The food delivery aggregators
The true e-commerce giants in online food The big three: DoorDash dominates, Uber Eats and Grubhub Subscription deals & new partnerships, data collection gold mine Delivering groceries as a natural extension of the existing service Going into retail media/advertising What about becoming white label?
DoorDash
The undisputed market leader Financials moving in the right direction, though still loss making
Uber Eats
Uber, becoming an everything app Uber, FY profits for the first time, expands again Uber's platform advantage, Uber One, the ad business Uber versus Amazon Uber Eats .is profitable, why is it the only one? Uber Eats, growth opportunities
Just Eat Takeaway
Grubhub M&A has not worked out Grubhub's partnership with Amazon Healthy financial outlook Just Eat to sell Grubhub at a loss of more than
The death of instant delivery
Gopuff on a downward trend Gopuff becoming a merger target? Gopuff the last man standing, now going B2B Getir: from global player to Turkey only The Fresh Direct acquisition, what now?
AI Agents - towards an agentic future
The state of play in China Perplexity AI integrates with Amazon, Best Buy, Shopify Perplexity AI as future promise Which agent will take over The sceptics' case
Companies Featured
Ahold Delhaize Albertsons Aldi South Alibaba Amazon Anker Apple Associated Wholesale Grocers Atom Tickets Baidu Best Buy Blue Apron Bolt BYD Card Factory Chewy Climate Pledge Arena Clorox Costco Cruise CVS Davis Food & Drug Deliveroo Delivery Hero Disney Domino's Pizza Doordash Flink Flipkart Food Lion Fresh Encounter FreshDirect Fruitful Yield Geissler's Supermarket Getir Giant Food Gopuff Gorillas Grubhub H Mart Hannaford Holland & Barrett Hulu Instacart Just Eat Takeaway Kowalski's Kroger Little Caesars Pizza Lyft Mar-Val Food Stores McDonald's Metropolitan Market Milam's Markets Nestle Netflix Omnicom OpenTable Perplexity Plum Market Publicis Media Purina PetCare Robert Fresh Market Roku Sephora Shopify Starbucks Stew Leonard's Stop & Shop Suning T-Mobile Park Taobao Target Tesco The Giant Company The Home Depot The Trade Desk Thumbtack Ticketmaster TikTok Tmall Uber Ulta Vizio Walmart Waymo Wayve Wegmans Food Markets Whole Foods Market Wonder YouTube
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN13012025004107003653ID1109084963
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.