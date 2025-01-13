Data Breach Notification Software Research Report 2024: Expansion Of Cloud-Based Security, GDPR Awareness, Emphasis On Real-Time Monitoring And Reporting Fueling Growth - Global Forecast To 2030
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Understand the significant growth trajectory of the On-Premise Deployment segment, which is expected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 13.0%. The Cloud Deployment segment is also set to grow at 23.0% CAGR over the analysis period. Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $274.4 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 21.5% CAGR to reach $663.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
The global market for Data Breach Notification Software is estimated at US$1.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2023 to 2030.
The global market for Data Breach Notification Software is estimated at US$1.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the data breach notification software market is driven by several factors, including the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, stringent regulatory requirements, and heightened consumer awareness regarding data privacy. The rise in cyber threats has made robust breach detection and notification capabilities a critical need for organizations across all industries. Regulatory bodies worldwide are enforcing stricter data protection laws, requiring timely and transparent reporting of breaches, which has led to greater adoption of specialized notification software.
Furthermore, consumers are becoming more vigilant about how their personal information is handled, prompting businesses to prioritize data protection and breach transparency to maintain customer trust. Technological advancements, such as improved AI-driven threat detection and enhanced integration capabilities, are also propelling the market forward by providing more efficient and effective solutions. These factors collectively contribute to the increasing demand and expansion of the data breach notification software market.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Global Economic Update Data Breach Notification Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Incidence of Cybersecurity Breaches Drives Market Growth Rising Regulatory Requirements for Data Protection Propel Market Technological Advancements in Security Solutions Expand Market Opportunities Focus on Enhancing Data Privacy Compliance Strengthens Business Case Growing Awareness About Data Breach Risks Spurs Adoption Emphasis on Real-Time Monitoring and Reporting Enhances Product Appeal Expansion of Cloud-Based Security Solutions Sustains Demand Increasing Investment in Cybersecurity Infrastructure Generates Demand Advances in Encryption and Data Masking Technologies Propel Market Rising Use in Financial Services and Healthcare Industries Generates Interest Growing Awareness About GDPR and Other Compliance Standards Expands Market Scope Focus on User-Friendly and Scalable Notification Solutions Enhances Market Position
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 34 Featured)
AvePoint, Inc. BigID ComplyCloud ApS DataGrail, Inc. Eset Spol. Sro Experian Information Solutions, Inc. Exterro, Inc. Fortra IBM Corporation Manageengine OneTrust, LLC. Proofpoint, Inc. RSA Security LLC SecuritAi TrustArc Inc.
