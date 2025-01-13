Gangway Systems Industry Report 2024: Development Of Modular Gangway Systems Expands Flexibility And Reach - Global Market Forecast To 2030

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gangway Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Gangway Systems was valued at an estimated US$564.6 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$735.0 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the gangway systems market is driven by several factors, including the increasing emphasis on safety regulations and standards across various industries. The maritime and oil and gas sectors, in particular, are witnessing a surge in demand for advanced gangway systems due to stringent safety protocols and the need for reliable access solutions in offshore operations. Technological advancements, such as the integration of IoT and automation, are propelling the adoption of next-generation gangway systems that offer real-time monitoring and remote operation capabilities.

Additionally, the rising number of offshore wind energy projects is expanding the addressable market for gangway systems, as these installations require safe and efficient access solutions for maintenance and personnel transfer. Consumer behavior trends, such as the growing preference for cruise vacations and the increasing volume of air travel, are also contributing to market growth by driving demand for safe and efficient gangway solutions in the maritime and aerospace sectors.

Furthermore, the expansion of global trade and the consequent increase in cargo shipping are generating additional demand for robust gangway systems to ensure the safe transfer of goods and personnel.

