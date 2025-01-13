How CODE Staffing Helped A Fortune 500 Oil And Gas Company Unlock Agility, Reduce IT Turnover, Develop Happy Employees

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Solving critical IT staffing challenges led to remarkable improvements in employee satisfaction, skill development, and cost savings

- CODE Group Chairman Markus EggerHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the era of digital transformation, the oil and faces significant challenges securing and retaining top tech talent. The combination of a limited talent pool and the specialized expertise required for the sector creates substantial hurdles for companies to stay competitive. A Fortune 500 oil and gas company based in Houston, Texas recently faced this challenge. CODE Staffing , a division of The CODE Group , provided the answer that led to appropriate staffing, employee satisfaction, and significant cost savings.The staffing challenges faced by the company were intense:.An acute shortage of specialized IT talent in the oil and gas sector.High turnover rates due to competitive job-hopping.Disconnect between contingent staff and full-time employees.Pressure to balance costs while maintaining workforce agilityCODE Staffing offered a three-pronged strategy to address those challenges: It provided top-tier IT professionals as contractors, offered strategic IT consulting to optimize processes, and delivered continuous training to improve employees' skills.Additionally, CODE Staffing's unique approach to IT staffing excellence that led to client success included:.An on-site account executive to foster seamless staffing integration.Ongoing comprehensive and targeted skill development programs.A strategic recruitment pipeline through its partnership with specialized IT recruiters.Competitive top-tier benefits to enhance retentionThe results speak volumes.“CODE Staffing provided a comprehensive solution that not only attracted and retained the industry's best IT professionals, but also enhanced their skills and created lasting value,” said CODE Group Chairman Markus Egger.“This innovative partnership created a win-win solution. Our client benefited from a stable, highly skilled IT workforce, while our CODE Staffing employees enjoy enhanced job security, ongoing professional development, profit sharing, and a sense of belonging within the client organization. The result is a more efficient, productive, and satisfied IT team that drives the client's digital transformation initiatives forward.”Since the start of the partnership, CODE Staffing has placed close to 100 employees at its client's office, nearly eliminated bad attrition, and contributed to an estimated $600,000 in annual savings compared to other contingent staffing firms.Additionally, 97% of CODE employees said they would recommend the company to friends and family, highlighting the success of the partnership.“CODE Staffing doesn't just treat you like an employee, they treat you like a partner in your career,” said network penetration tester Bashar Alshakhanbeh.CODE Staffing is available to help other companies solve their staffing needs. For more information, contact them atThe CODE Group provides IT consulting, training, staffing, and publishes CODE Magazine. Its mission is to empower software developers and organizations through comprehensive, world-class solutions that drive innovation and success. From custom software development and consulting to training, staffing, and mentorship, The CODE Group is committed to being a one-stop shop for all software development needs. With a diverse ecosystem that includes conferences, events, and webinars, The CODE Group provides the expertise and resources to help companies stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry, with a goal of fostering a global community of tech professionals who thrive through collaboration, learning, and real-world application. Learn more at###

