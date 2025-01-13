(MENAFN- APO Group)

The global spotlight will turn to Africa on May 22-23, 2025 , as the RegTech Africa and Awards

( ) convenes at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria, to explore the transformative power of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in reshaping the continent's economic future. Under the theme “Unlocking Africa's Cross-Border Payments, Trade, and Opportunities through Public-Private Partnerships,” this year's event promises to ignite actionable dialogue, foster groundbreaking partnerships, and showcase cutting-edge solutions for Africa's growth.

Organized by RegTech Africa , the premium event will convene over 1,000 global participants , including high-level policymakers , government leaders, global innovators, trade experts, investors, and industry leaders , to forge actionable solutions and build strategic partnerships.

A Call to Action: Harnessing Partnerships for Africa's Prosperity

Africa is on the brink of unprecedented transformation, driven by a youthful population, a surge in digital innovation, and the unifying vision of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) . However, persistent challenges-fragmented cross-border payment systems, complex trade barriers, and limited investment flows-continue to hinder the continent's seamless integration into global markets.

“As Africa continues to take bold strides toward economic integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), collaboration between the public and private sectors is no longer optional-it's essential,” said Cyril Okoroigwe, Chair, Organizing Committee, RegTech Africa Conference.

The 2025 RegTech Africa Conference and Awards will address these issues head-on by leveraging the unparalleled potential of PPPs. By combining public sector regulatory oversight with private sector agility and innovation, Africa can unlock scalable solutions to bridge infrastructural, regulatory, and technological gaps.

Key Highlights of the 2025 Conference:

: Insights from world-renowned leaders in finance, technology, and trade on driving Africa's economic transformation.: Topics including cross-border payments, trade harmonization, regulatory technologies, and investment frameworks.: Showcasing cutting-edge RegTech solutions transforming compliance, payments, and trade ecosystems.: An unparalleled chance to connect with influential decision-makers, innovators, and investors.: Celebrating excellence and innovation in regulatory technology and PPP-driven initiatives across Africa.

Why Attend?

The 2025 RegTech Africa Conference and Awards offers attendees a front-row seat to the future of Africa's economic evolution. From identifying new investment opportunities to exploring state-of-the-art technological advancements, the event will serve as a catalyst for tangible impact, driving inclusive growth and positioning Africa as a global leader in trade and innovation.

Call for Partnerships and Sponsorships

The RegTech Africa Conference offers unparalleled opportunities for organizations, governments, and industry leaders to position themselves at the forefront of Africa's economic transformation. As a sponsor or partner, your organization can:



Gain unmatched visibility among a global audience of policymakers, investors, and innovators.

Showcase your innovative solutions and commitment to Africa's prosperity.

Demonstrate your commitment to advancing Africa's trade, payments, and investment ecosystem. Forge strategic alliances with influential decision-makers and stakeholders.

“The 2025 RegTech Africa Conference is a call to action for all stakeholders to come together, break down barriers, and unleash Africa's full potential through innovative solutions, unified regulatory frameworks, and transformative investments. This is a unique opportunity to be part of a defining moment in Africa's journey toward integration and prosperity”, said Olusanmi Graham Lawal, Director - Partnership at RegTech Africa.

Join the Movement

The stakes have never been higher, and the opportunities have never been greater.

“We invite organizations, governments, and industry leaders to join us in building the partnerships that will transform Africa's trade and investment landscape. Together, we can create solutions that are not only scalable but also sustainable.”

For partnership and sponsorship opportunities, reach out to: ... or +234-8034225060. For more information on agenda tracks and registration, visit .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of RegTech Africa.

About RegTech Africa:

RegTech Africa is a leading organization dedicated to fostering innovation in regulatory technologies across Africa. By creating platforms for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation, RegTech Africa drives initiatives that accelerate economic growth and financial inclusion on the continent.