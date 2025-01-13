United Kingdom (UK)-Mauritius Joint Statement On The Chagos Archipelago, 13 January 2025

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Representatives from Mauritius and the UK held further productive discussions in London this week on the future of the Chagos Archipelago.

Good progress has been made and discussions are ongoing to reach an agreement that is in both sides' interests.

Both countries reiterated their commitment to concluding a treaty providing that Mauritius is sovereign over the Chagos Archipelago; and that would ensure the long-term, secure and effective operation of the base on Diego Garcia.

