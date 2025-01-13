United Kingdom (UK)-Mauritius Joint Statement On The Chagos Archipelago, 13 January 2025
Date
1/13/2025 10:15:14 AM
(MENAFN- APO Group)
Representatives from Mauritius and the UK held further productive discussions in London this week on the future of the Chagos Archipelago.
Good progress has been made and discussions are ongoing to reach an agreement that is in both sides' interests.
Both countries reiterated their commitment to concluding a treaty providing that Mauritius is sovereign over the Chagos Archipelago; and that would ensure the long-term, secure and effective operation of the base on Diego Garcia.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
MENAFN13012025004934011406ID1109084933
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.