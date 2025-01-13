Foresee Pharmaceuticals Announces The PDUFA Goal Date For The 3-Month Version Of CAMCEVI Is August 29, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAIPEI, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresee Pharmaceuticals (TPEx: 6576), ("Foresee") announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Day-74 letter. The Day-74 letter states that the PDUFA goal date for a decision on marketing approval for the 3-month version of CAMCEVI (leuprolide mesylate 21 mg, 3-month long-acting injectable (LAI) formulation) for the of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer is August 29, 2025.

"This marks another important regulatory milestone for the CAMCEVI franchise," said Dr. Ben Chien, Founder and Chairman of Foresee. "With the PDUFA goal date now set, we look forward to working with the FDA through the regulatory process to bring this treatment option closer to potential regulatory approval, followed by the successful commercial launch of CAMCEVI 21 mg in near future, providing patients and the medical community with a 3-month CAMCEVI LAI in addition to CAMCEVI 42 mg 6-month LAI, currently on the market. Foresee will have a complete, differentiated ready-to-use franchise."

The NDA submission for the 3-month version of CAMCEVI is supported by a previously communicated successful Phase 3 clinical study with a total of 144 advanced prostate carcinoma patients enrolled, in which treatment with leuprolide mesylate injection every 3 months was demonstrated to be effective, safe and well tolerated, with 97.9% of the subjects achieving the primary efficacy endpoint.

About Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Foresee is a Taiwan and US-based biopharmaceutical company listed on the Taipei Exchange (TPEx: 6576). Foresee's R&D efforts are focused on two key areas, namely its unique Stabilized Injectable Formulation (SIF) long-acting injectable (LAI) technology with derived drug products targeting specialty markets and secondly, its transformative preclinical and clinical first-in-class NCE programs targeting rare and severe disease areas with high unmet needs.



Foresee's product portfolio includes late and early-stage programs. CAMCEVI 42 mg or the treatment of advanced prostate cancer, is now approved in the U.S., Canada, EU, Taiwan, Israel, and the UK and was launched in the U.S. in April 2022. Additionally, the U.S. NDA for the 3-month version of CAMCEVI has been submitted, while the EU regulatory submission for the 3-month version of CAMCEVI is still under preparation. For the second indication of CAMCEVI 6-month LAI formulation, central precocious puberty (CPP), the Casppian Phase 3 clinical study, is ongoing. CAMCEVI 6-month LAI formulation is also being developed in a Phase 3 clinical trial in premenopausal breast cancer in China in collaboration with its partner. Aderamastat (FP-025), a highly selective oral MMP-12 inhibitor targeting inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, has been investigated in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in allergic asthmatic patients. The study had positive outcomes, with future development in rare immune-fibrotic diseases. Linvemastat (FP-020), a follow-on oral MMP-12 inhibitor, for which a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers has been successfully completed, with development targeted in severe asthma, COPD and IBD. Mirivadelgat (FP-045) is a highly selective oral small molecule allosteric activator of ALDH2, a mitochondrial enzyme, for which the FuschiA Phase 1b/2 Fanconi Anemia study is ongoing, and the Phase 2 WINDWARD study in pulmonary hypertension-interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) patients is in planning with targeted initiation in the first quarter of 2025. Building on the compelling biology of ALDH2, and translational data from several Foresee ALDH2 activators, a follow-on candidate from a new series of compounds is being selected for development in metabolic syndrome/healthy weight loss and the broader cardiovascular-renal-metabolic space.

SOURCE Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED