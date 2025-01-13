Baylor Genetics To Integrate With Epic Aura To Enhance Efficiency And Deliver Genetic Testing Results To Hospitals And Health Systems

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company will be the first to integrate whole genome sequencing (WGS) into Epic's Aura platform, further advancing access to genetic insights for patients and providers in the neonatal and intensive care unit settings

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baylor Genetics , a clinical diagnostic laboratory at the forefront of genetic testing, today announced its integration with Aura, the specialty diagnostics suite from leading electronic record (EHR) company Epic . This integration will give organizations using Epic the ability to order Baylor Genetics' tests and view results directly in the EHR-supporting fast, informed treatment decisions and improving the provider experience. Baylor Genetics will be the first lab to offer WGS testing through Aura.

"Joining Epic's Aura Network will enhance our customer experience and increase accessibility to the genetic testing services we provide," said Kengo Takishima, President and Chief Executive Officer at Baylor Genetics. "For many seeking to end the diagnostic odyssey, time is of the essence. By being embedded into the EHR, providers can have a simpler experience using genetic tests, which are critical to diagnosis, treatment planning, and ultimately patient outcomes."

Among the tests that can be ordered through the platform and in addition to WGS, Baylor Genetics will offer whole exome sequencing (WES). WGS and WES are two of the most comprehensive DNA analyses available. WES testing provides insights into all protein-coding genes in the human body, ensuring a better understanding of several known genetic disorders. WGS provides further insights into the entire human genome, including the regions between genes as well as the mitochondrial genome. This extensive analysis can increase diagnostic yield over other types of genetic testing, empowering healthcare providers and patients to make the most informed decisions about future care or clinical trial eligibility. In addition, patients can view their results via Epic's patient portal, MyChart.

“We're committed to leveraging advanced technologies, like Epic's EHR platform, to expand access to our genetic testing capabilities” said Ji He, Ph.D, Chief Technology Officer at Baylor Genetics.“In particular, we anticipate this improved accessibility will further our partnerships with neonatal and pediatric intensive care units to find answers for rare disease diagnoses.”

“Timely genetic testing-especially early in life-plays a crucial role in personalized medicine,” said Dave Fuhrmann, senior vice president of research and development at Epic.“Through Aura, Baylor Genetics will further their mission to simplify the testing experience for patients and providers while contributing to a comprehensive patient record that can inform downstream decision making.”

The agreement was finalized in August 2024, and full implementation is expected to be completed in 2025. Visit the Baylor Genetics' website to explore the company's genetic testing capabilities.

About Baylor Genetics

As a pioneer of precision medicine for over 45 years, Baylor Genetics is a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of clinically relevant genetic testing, including Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, and focused panels. Through a joint venture of H.U. Group Holdings, Inc. and Baylor College of Medicine, Baylor Genetics combines rapid and comprehensive precision diagnostics options with the support of genetic counselors to help clinicians avoid a lengthy diagnostic odyssey for their patients, guide medical management, and ensure no patient with a genetic disorder gets left behind. Baylor Genetics' testing menu covers family planning, pregnancy, neonatal and pediatric testing, oncology, and many other specialized testing options. Located in Houston's Texas Medical Center, Baylor Genetics serves clients in 50 states and 16 countries.

Epic and Aura are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

PR Contact

SVM Public Relations

...

(401) 490-9700