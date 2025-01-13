Superdial Acquires Majorboost To Expand Voice AI Capabilities For US Healthcare Organizations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SuperDial has acquired MajorBoost, a leading conversational AI company specializing in automating phone calls to insurers. This enhances SuperDial's existing voice AI capabilities to unlock operational efficiency gains for healthcare organizations.

San Francisco, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuperDial , a voice AI company that automates phone calls for healthcare organizations, has acquired MajorBoost, a fellow innovator that has developed an AI-powered system to automate the process of waiting on hold and navigating insurance companies' Interactive Voice Response (IVR) phone trees. This acquisition augments SuperDial's existing capabilities in automated dialing, IVR and hold navigation, and collecting information over the phone from live representatives.

With this acquisition, SuperDial will be well-positioned to address the growing demand for automation in healthcare, an industry that is rapidly adopting AI agents to complete time-consuming tasks. Healthcare organizations rely heavily on phone calls, and SuperDial's AI phone agents will be even more powerful with MajorBoost's capabilities.

Sam Schwager CEO and Co-Founder of SuperDial.

“We're extremely excited to welcome MajorBoost to the SuperDial family,” said Sam Schwager, CEO & Co-Founder of SuperDial .“This brings us one step closer to our goal of making tedious phone calls a thing of the past for healthcare organizations. During our evaluation, we were highly impressed by MajorBoost's ability to encode the nuances required to consistently navigate phone trees and hold times. It's clear that combining our solutions will lead to a better overall experience for our customers.”

SuperDial specializes in end-to-end phone call automation. SuperDial's AI agents navigate phone trees, wait on hold, and conduct full conversations with live representatives. If an AI agent cannot complete a call, a human steps in, which also generates valuable data that can be used to improve AI performance. By leveraging SuperDial to automate phone calls that would otherwise need to be performed by their teams, customers have reported cost savings and productivity gains as high as 3x and 4x, respectively.

Since its founding, SuperDial has been committed to improving the efficiency of the revenue cycle management (“RCM”) process healthcare providers undergo to bill and collect payment for services. Obtaining reimbursement from health insurance companies is at the core of RCM. By automating expensive and time-consuming outbound phone calls to insurers, SuperDial has quickly become a trusted partner for leading billing companies and provider organizations.

Given both SuperDial and MajorBoost have extensive RCM expertise, this acquisition is a logical next step in SuperDial's growth trajectory. With MajorBoost, SuperDial will now be even better positioned to automate phone calls for RCM use cases such as benefits verification, prior authorization, claim follow-up and provider credentialing & enrollment.

“MajorBoost's AI has saved time and boosted revenues for medical billing, eligibility and credentialing teams who routinely call health insurance companies. With AI to handle the hassles of payer calls, our clients experienced improvements in claims collections and team member satisfaction. Their tasks completed per day increased by up to 45%, an extra two days per week per person. Since founding MajorBoost at the AI2 Incubator, our solid technical team has delivered cutting edge AI ranging from human-in-the-middle to fully automated calls to payers. MajorBoost is excited to combine with SuperDial and offer clients a comprehensive suite of voice AI solutions,” said Lekshmi Venu, CEO & Founder of MajorBoost.

“What sets the SuperDial team apart is the speed of their execution capabilities and their commitment to a deep understanding of healthcare business processes,” said Paul Bernard, Chief Product Officer at Vyne Dental .“SuperDial frees up revenue cycle personnel to focus on the highest possible problem solving needs while AI handles critical but highly repetitive work like data gathering.”

SuperDial is committed to evolving with customer needs in an increasingly automated world. Looking ahead, SuperDial will continue to innovate and invest in AI-powered solutions within RCM and beyond to help healthcare organizations minimize administrative costs and maximize operational efficiency.

About SuperDial

SuperDial is a voice AI company that automates phone calls for healthcare organizations. Our customers include leading healthcare billing companies and provider organizations. We help these customers automate calls for a variety of use cases including benefits verification, prior authorization, insurance claim follow-up, provider data validation and provider credentialing & enrollment. For more information please visit .

