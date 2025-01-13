NFWF Announces Record $7.7 Million In Grants Awarded Through The Southeast Aquatics Fund Benefiting Freshwater Species

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sixteen projects will benefit freshwater species in targeted watersheds

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today announced $7.7 million in grants to restore aquatic habitats to benefit native freshwater species in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. The slate also provides expertise to help landowners implement voluntary practices that improve the of rivers and streams on private lands. The grants will leverage $2.3 million in matching contributions for a total conservation impact of $10 million.

The grants were awarded through the Southeast Aquatics Fund , a public-private partnership with funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Southern Company, Altria, Nestlé and Cargill.

“The southeastern United States contains some of the most biodiverse rivers and streams on the planet,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF.“The grants we announce today will conserve biodiversity while also helping landowners across the southeast to voluntarily integrate aquatic conservation practices that will both benefit native species and make their land more resilient to extreme weather in the future.”

“We're proud to support projects that protect water quality and aquatic habitats vital to imperiled species in the Southeast,” said NRCS Acting Chief Louis Aspey.“Through conservation practices, we aim to improve rivers and streams, sustain aquatic ecosystems, and create a healthier future for native species and our natural resources.”

The 16 grants will utilize a variety of conservation strategies for native freshwater species. These strategies include removing aquatic barriers, restoring streambanks, reducing harm from storm runoff, and assessing species and habitat conditions to prioritize future restoration actions. These projects will also support engagement with landowners to adopt voluntary practices that conserve aquatic habitat and improve water quality.

“It's important we protect rivers and streams in the communities we serve, which is why we are thankful for the Southeast Aquatics conservation partnerships,” said Jesalyn McCurry, Southern Company's environmental stewardship manager.“Together with NFWF and on-the-ground partners, we are doing great work for the quality and quantity of freshwater in the southeast.”

Importantly, the projects this year will restore and open 4 miles of stream, increasing water connectivity, improving water quality and quantity, and restoring habitat through the removal of invasive species. This work will be achieved by placing biologists and engineers in the field where they are needed to assist private landowners in protecting aquatic species like the rush darter, watercress darter, bluestripe shiner, flattened musk turtle and hellbender.

“Forests provide tremendous benefits to people and communities; the most important benefit is forests' ability to provide clean drinking water. The Forest Service is proud to participate in the Southeast Aquatics Fund to conserve and restore aquatic habitats for our unique and rich biodiversity and build flood resiliency for communities across the South,” said Regional Forester Ken Arney who leads the Southern Region for the Forest Service.

Additionally, 17,000 acres of working lands will be improved by these grants through voluntary agricultural best management practices, such as planting cover crops to reduce erosion. Landowners will also receive technical assistance to implement innovative grazing lands management which will filter water, store carbon and improve soil health. By improving the quality of grazing lands through improved management, these projects will increase the carrying capacity of the land resulting in higher yield for landowners.

Launched in 2017, the Southeast Aquatics Fund supports voluntary watershed-based restoration and improved management to improve aquatic systems and secure populations of native freshwater aquatic species. Including this year's grants, the program has awarded $18.2 million to 62 conservation projects.

A complete list of the grants announced today through the Southeast Aquatics Fund is available here .

About the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

Chartered by Congress in 1984, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) protects and restores the nation's fish, wildlife, plants and habitats. Working with federal, corporate, foundation and individual partners, NFWF has funded more than 6,800 organizations and generated a total conservation impact of more than $10 billion. NFWF is an equal opportunity provider. Learn more at nfwf.org .

About the Natural Resources Conservation Service

For more than 90 years, NRCS has helped farmers, ranchers and forestland owners make investments in their operations and local communities to improve the quality of our air, water, soil, and wildlife habitat. NRCS uses the latest science and technology to help keep working lands working, boost agricultural economies, and increase the competitiveness of American agriculture. NRCS provides one-on-one, personalized advice and financial assistance and works with producers to help them reach their goals through voluntary, incentive-based conservation programs. Now, with additional funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, NRCS is working to get even more conservation practices on the ground while ensuring access to programs for all producers. For more information, visit .

About the U.S. Forest Service

The mission of the USDA Forest Service is,“To sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the Nation's forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.” The Forest Service manages 193 million acres of forest lands with tribal governments, state and private landowners, and maintains the largest forest research organization in the world.

About the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is to work with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals, and commitment to public service. For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit .

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average.

For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit .

About Cargill

Cargill is committed to providing food, ingredients, agricultural solutions, and industrial products to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way. Sitting at the heart of the supply chain, we partner with farmers and customers to source, make and deliver products that are vital for living.

Our 160,000 team members innovate with purpose, providing customers with life's essentials so businesses can grow, communities prosper, and consumers live well. With 160 years of experience as a family company, we look ahead while remaining true to our values. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing-today and for generations to come. For more information, visit and our News Center .

About Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disruptors such as Sweet Earth, and are in nearly every home in the country. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S., including Nescafé and Nestlé Starbucks Coffee. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland - the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for twenty-five consecutive years. For more information, visit .

