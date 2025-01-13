2,971 Elderly, Disabled Expressed Intertest So Far To Avail Home Voting In Delhi Election

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Distribution of home forms for the Delhi Assembly election has begun with nearly 2,971 confirmations being received by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) from elderly and disabled voters till Monday, an official said.

A total of 2,443 absentee voter senior citizens (AVSC) have expressed a desire to avail of the home voting facility by filing Form 12 D, an official said.

Till Monday, 528 absentee voter person with disability (AVPD) had sent in their requests to BLOs, expressing a desire to avail home voting, he said.

Nearly, 1.69 lakh Form 12 D have been distributed by the Delhi election office so far, an official said.

There are 1.10 lakh absentee voter senior citizens (AVSC) and for such voters, the Delhi election office has distributed 97,729 Form 12 D for home voting. The maximum number of 14,772 Form 12 D have been given to the elderly in the West district.

There are 79,438 AVPD in the city out of which 71,632 have got Form 12 D so far. The maximum number of 12,139 disabled voters who have received the form so far are in South West district, the official said.

The recipients of Form 12 D have time till January 20, the last date for withdrawal of candidature for contestants, to inform their BLO about their intention to avail of the home voting facility, the official said.

Home voting will take place over three days whose dates will be announced after January 20, said an aide of Chief Electoral Officer R. Alice Vaz.

Earlier, the Gazette Notification for the Delhi Assembly election was issued on January 10. The last date for filing nominations is January 17, the date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18, and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is January 20. Voting will take place on February 5 and the result will be declared on February 8.

The date before the elections should be completed is February 10.

The poll schedule was announced on January 7 by Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu who addressed a press conference in Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

As per the CEC, Delhi has 70 constituencies, including 58 general and 12 SC, across 11 districts. There are 83.49 lakh male voters, 71.74 lakh female voters, and 25.89 lakh young voters, culminating in a total of 1.55 crore voters. He mentioned that the total number of polling stations is 13,033 in the national capital, out of which PwD and women-managed are 70 each.

CEC Kumar also mentioned that the Saksham App for the PwD voters, Home Voting facilities for the senior citizens, and CVIGIL for complaints will also be available to address the concerns of the people.

The term of the current Delhi Assembly ends on February 23, and the whole election process has to be completed before that.