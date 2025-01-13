(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "GATC has set the standard in leveraging advanced AI to objectively analyze drug compounds to provide valuable insight into key endpoints, like mechanisms of action and toxicity, while exposing non-obvious areas of risk," explained Dr. Stanley Lewis, CEO of A28. "As an advisory board member since 2022, I have had direct access to the GATC team and understanding of the powerful toolset GATC uses to greatly de-risk research, development and decisions. This analysis provides an objective assessment of

how our AT-101 drug candidate will perform in our next clinical trial."

The analysis provides insights to optimize clinical trial strategy, accelerate development, and de-risk decision-making.

Post thi

GATC's Multiomics Advanced TechnologyTM (MAT) AI platform performed in-silico experiments to determine the safety, efficacy and side-effect profile for A28's asset. Specifically, the MAT platform generated predictions for primary pharmacokinetics, bioaccumulation, toxicology, ADME considerations, adverse event analysis, side effects, endpoint matching, efficacy ratios, mechanisms of action, and immune response.

"GATC Health's work with A28 demonstrates our ability to quickly provide deep insights and value into clinical-stage drug candidates utilizing the same technologies we employ for therapeutic discovery and early-stage development that can save years and tens of millions of dollars compared to traditional methods," noted Jayson Uffens, co-founder and CTO. "This collaboration showcases our value to empower leaders and researchers in biotech to accelerate their pre-clinical development and de-risk their clinical and fundraising efforts."

A28 Therapeutics, Inc.

A28 Therapeutics

is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing

first in class targeted oncolytic peptides (TOPs), for treatment of cancer.

A28's lead candidate, AT-101, is currently being developed to treat hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) leveraging its unique biodistribution that results in prolonged exposure in the liver.

The immunologically favorable mechanism of tumor elimination provides for synergy with existing oncology medications including immune checkpoint inhibitors. To date, AT-101 has been tested in more than 75 patients where it demonstrated tolerability and remarkable anti-cancer activity. The A28 TOPs platform has produced a pipeline of products targeting multiple

cancer types and cell receptors.

For more information, please visit



About GATC Health

GATC Health Corp is a technology company revolutionizing drug discovery and development through its transformative AI platform and approach.

The company's validated and proprietary Multiomics Advanced TechnologyTM (MAT) simulates human biochemistry's billions of interactions to rapidly create novel therapeutics, identify and confirm targets, accelerate development, and de-risk drug pipelines by predicting efficacy, safety, and off-target effects. For more information, please visit

gatchealth

