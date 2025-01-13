(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity Luxembourg, January 13, 2025 - Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on November 29, 2024, Millicom repurchased 400,821 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) and 146,632 of its common shares between January 6, 2025, and January 10, 2025, as detailed in the table below.

Exchange Stockholm Nasdaq Stock Trade Date Number of SDRs repurchased Average price paid* (SEK) Repurchase amount* (SEK) Number of shares repurchased Average price paid* (USD) Repurchase amount* (USD) 2025-01-06 36 700 24.9620 916 105 2025-01-07 101 821 273.0227 27 799 444 36 700 25.0157 918 076 2025-01-08 100 000 277.3668 27 736 680 36 532 24.7171 902 965 2025-01-09 99 000 275.0214 27 227 119 2025-01-10 100 000 267.0256 26 702 560 36 700 23.9353 878 426

* Excluding commissions

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Nasdaq Stock Market by Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. respectively, on behalf of Millicom. Following the repurchases, Millicom held 2,519,830 treasury shares as of January 10, 2025. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 172,096,305. The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 (“Safe Harbour Regulation”). Further information about SDR repurchases is available on Nasdaq Stockholm's website:

