Exco Technologies Limited Announces First Quarter Results On January 29, 2025 And Annual General Meeting On January 22, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX – XTC) today announced that it will report its results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024 after the close of business on Wednesday January 29, 2025.

Exco's management will hold a call to discuss the results on Thursday January 30, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. To access the listen only live webcast, please log on to or a few minutes before the event. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer conference call may register at to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

For those unable to participate on January 30, 2025, an archived version will be available on the Exco website until February 14, 2025.

As a reminder, the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Exco Technologies Limited will be held virtually on Wednesday January 22, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. (Toronto time). Participants can access the virtual Annual Meeting through the following link: .

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 21 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

