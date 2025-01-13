UNICOM Engineering Strengthens Global Team To Drive Innovation And Strategic Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran and Former Dell Technologies Executive Greg Moore Joins as Chief Technologist EMEA Supporting Liquid Cooling and Immersion

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNICOM Engineering , a leading strategic system integration partner providing application platforms, deployment solutions, and lifecycle support services for data center infrastructure and OEMs worldwide, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Greg Moore as Chief Technologist EMEA. With over 35 years of experience in technology, Moore brings extensive expertise in OEM solutions, enterprise architecture, and strategic partner development.

Moore joins UNICOM Engineering from Dell Technologies, where he most recently served as Field Chief Technology Officer for OEM Solutions EMEA. During his tenure, he led technology strategy and integration initiatives across multiple vertical markets, including Defense, Industrial Automation, Healthcare, and Safety & Security. His proven track record in pragmatic design for customers and partners aligns perfectly with UNICOM Engineering's mission to deliver innovative technology solutions.

"Greg's appointment represents a significant milestone in our global expansion strategy," said Rusty Cone, General Manager of UNICOM Engineering. "His deep understanding of OEM solutions and extensive experience in building strategic partnerships and driving technological innovation will be invaluable as we continue strengthening our presence in the EMEA region. Greg's leadership will be crucial in advancing our immersion cooling initiatives and deepening our relationships with key partners like Dell Technologies."

In his new role, Moore will oversee technical relationships with strategic partners in the EMEA region, guide next-generation technology transitions, and ensure exceptional customer satisfaction. His expertise in solution architectural design and product development will be instrumental in supporting UNICOM Engineering's enhanced manufacturing capabilities in Galway, Ireland.

Moore's appointment reinforces UNICOM Engineering's commitment to expanding its global footprint and delivering cutting-edge solutions to clients across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. His extensive background in technical sales, marketing, and executive leadership will help drive the company's growth initiatives and strengthen its position as a leader in technology integration services.



About UNICOM Engineering

UNICOM Engineering is a leading provider of purpose-built application platforms, appliances, and life cycle deployment services for solution providers and OEMs serving the global data center, storage, security, communications, video, and healthcare IT markets. We are best known for our solution design technologies, integration expertise, and unique deployment capabilities. We create products and business solutions that solve deployment challenges, accelerate time to market, reduce ownership costs, and increase business efficiencies. For more information, visit

For additional information:

Lisa Ryan

972-633-3491

...

Visit us at

UNICOM Engineering and the UNICOM Engineering logo are trademarks of UNICOM Engineering, Inc. Dell, Dell OEM Solutions, and other related entities are trademarks or registered trademarks of Dell Technologies Inc. or its subsidiaries.