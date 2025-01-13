St. Croix Hospice To Acquire Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice Operations In Southwest Minnesota

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
(PRNewsfoto/St. Croix Hospice)
MCHS logo
OAKDALE, Minn., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice
and Mayo clinic health System
have entered into a definitive agreement for St. Croix Hospice to acquire Mayo Clinic Health System's hospice operations in Southwest Minnesota. The agreement remains subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025. The providers have had a longstanding referral relationship in Midwest care, with St. Croix Hospice serving as a leading agency for hospice patients referred outside Mayo Clinic Health System.
"Over the past several years, we have collaborated with St. Croix Hospice in the care of our hospice patients and respect their shared commitment for compassionate, high-quality end-of-life care. This transition is a natural alignment of values and will help strengthen and ensure the long-term success of hospice services across Southwest Minnesota," says Karthik Ghosh, M.D., vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Minnesota.
"With more than 75 locations across the Midwest staffed by local care teams, St. Croix Hospice has been proudly providing hospice care for Mayo Clinic Health System patients throughout the Midwest for many years," says St. Croix Hospice Chief Clinical Officer Mandy Cogswell. "The ongoing collaboration between St. Croix Hospice and Mayo Clinic Health System has been seamless for patients and families due to an aligned focus on clinical excellence and innovation, which puts the needs of patients at the forefront of all we do."
"This marks the second recent transaction where St. Croix Hospice has acquired a health-system based hospice program, including a fourth quarter 2024 purchase in Iowa and Nebraska," said St. Croix Hospice CEO Heath Bartness. "We appreciate our long-standing referral relationship with Mayo Clinic Health System and are pleased they have selected St. Croix Hospice to continue their tradition of clinical excellence of their program in Southwest Minnesota."
St. Croix Hospice will continue to work closely with Mayo Clinic Health System clinicians and staff to ensure a smooth transition of patients to St. Croix Hospice's care.
About St. Croix Hospice
St. Croix Hospice serves more than 5,600 patients throughout the Midwest. Taking an integrated approach to hospice care, the expert teams at St. Croix Hospice provide physical, emotional and spiritual support that meets the unique needs of each individual patient. St. Croix Hospice clinicians serve their local community from more than 75 branches throughout Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, ensuring responsive, proximate service to wherever patients call home. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or
stcroixhospice .
About Mayo Clinic Health System
Mayo Clinic Health System consists of clinics, hospitals and other facilities that serve the healthcare needs of people in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The community-based healthcare professionals, paired with the resources and expertise of Mayo Clinic, enable patients in the region to receive the highest-quality physical and virtual healthcare close to home.
CONTACT
St. Croix Hospice: Bronwyn Pope
[email protected]
651-767-2800
Mayo Clinic Health System: Kristy Jacobson
[email protected]
507-263-9706
SOURCE St. Croix Hospice; Mayo Clinic Health System
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN13012025003732001241ID1109084802
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.