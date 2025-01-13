St. Croix Hospice To Acquire Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice Operations In Southwest Minnesota

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OAKDALE, Minn., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice

and Mayo System

have entered into a definitive agreement for St. Croix Hospice to acquire Mayo Clinic Health System's hospice operations in Southwest Minnesota. The agreement remains subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025. The providers have had a longstanding referral relationship in Midwest care, with St. Croix Hospice serving as a leading agency for hospice patients referred outside Mayo Clinic Health System.

"Over the past several years, we have collaborated with St. Croix Hospice in the care of our hospice patients and respect their shared commitment for compassionate, high-quality end-of-life care. This transition is a natural alignment of values and will help strengthen and ensure the long-term success of hospice services across Southwest Minnesota," says Karthik Ghosh, M.D., vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Minnesota.



"With more than 75 locations across the Midwest staffed by local care teams, St. Croix Hospice has been proudly providing hospice care for Mayo Clinic Health System patients throughout the Midwest for many years," says St. Croix Hospice Chief Clinical Officer Mandy Cogswell. "The ongoing collaboration between St. Croix Hospice and Mayo Clinic Health System has been seamless for patients and families due to an aligned focus on clinical excellence and innovation, which puts the needs of patients at the forefront of all we do."

"This marks the second recent transaction where St. Croix Hospice has acquired a health-system based hospice program, including a fourth quarter 2024 purchase in Iowa and Nebraska," said St. Croix Hospice CEO Heath Bartness. "We appreciate our long-standing referral relationship with Mayo Clinic Health System and are pleased they have selected St. Croix Hospice to continue their tradition of clinical excellence of their program in Southwest Minnesota."

St. Croix Hospice will continue to work closely with Mayo Clinic Health System clinicians and staff to ensure a smooth transition of patients to St. Croix Hospice's care.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice serves more than 5,600 patients throughout the Midwest. Taking an integrated approach to hospice care, the expert teams at St. Croix Hospice provide physical, emotional and spiritual support that meets the unique needs of each individual patient. St. Croix Hospice clinicians serve their local community from more than 75 branches throughout Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, ensuring responsive, proximate service to wherever patients call home. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or

stcroixhospice .

About Mayo Clinic Health System

Mayo Clinic Health System consists of clinics, hospitals and other facilities that serve the healthcare needs of people in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The community-based healthcare professionals, paired with the resources and expertise of Mayo Clinic, enable patients in the region to receive the highest-quality physical and virtual healthcare close to home.



