Siili Solutions Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Niiniharju
Date
1/13/2025 9:31:10 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' Transactions
Siili Solutions Plc stock exchange Release 13 January 2025 at 16:15 EET
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Maria Niiniharju
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Siili Solutions Oyj
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 91967/7/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-01-13
Venue: nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000043435
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 5.42 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1000 Volume weighted average price: 5.42 EUR
