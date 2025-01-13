عربي


Siili Solutions Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Niiniharju


1/13/2025 9:31:10 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' Transactions

Siili Solutions Plc stock exchange Release 13 January 2025 at 16:15 EET

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Maria Niiniharju

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Siili Solutions Oyj

LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 91967/7/8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-01-13

Venue: nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000043435

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 5.42 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1000 Volume weighted average price: 5.42 EUR


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

