Middle East & Africa Free-From Food Market Research 2024-2028, Featuring Detailed Profiles Of 17+ Industry Players

The MEA Free-From Food Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2.44 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The market is driven by growing demand for gluten-free food products, increasing awareness about benefits of free-from food, and increasing gluten-free food in restaurant menus.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel



Offline Online

This study identifies the growing influence of online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving market growth during the next few years. Also, product premiumization and growth in allergen-free products for enhanced consumer safety will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report covers the following areas:



MEA Free-From Food Market sizing

MEA Free-From Food Market forecast MEA Free-From Food Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Alpro UK Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Chr Hansen AS

Conagra Brands Inc.

Dr. Schar AG S.p.A.

Ener G Foods Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Gruma SAB de C.V.

Hunter Foods LLC

Kellogg Co.

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

Orgran

Sofina SA

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Unilever PLC Upfield B.V.

