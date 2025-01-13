D&H Distributing Hits Multiple Growth Milestones, Expanding Its Target Markets For Channel Partners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Distributor Outpaced General Growth in 2024, and will Help SMB Partners Pursue More Mid-Market & Enterprise Opportunities in 2025

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing , a leading provider of solutions to the North American channel, announces it has once again ended its calendar year with double-digit sales growth that exceeds the expansion rate of the overall IT marketplace. According to analyst IDC and other reports, the global IT market is predicted to maintain a CAGR of 8.2% , and IT distribution revenues saw a year-over-year decline of 5.5% earlier in 2024. Both figures are lower than D&H's core growth for 2024. The company has experienced 10% overall growth of its commercial IT business alone this past calendar year. D&H has also enhanced its offerings in high-performance categories such as Modern Security, which has achieved more than 63% growth YoY in 2024, including an expanding portfolio of managed security services.

IDC data supports that D&H is set for growth due to strategic investments in high-opportunity areas. The analyst foresees a“PC replacement” cycle in most device categories-which D&H has been heralding throughout 2024. Research predicts PC and device sales will rise through 2025, driven by AI adoption, aiding the tech market's ongoing recovery.

The distributor trained over 2,500 channel partners on AI-readiness and the forthcoming PC refresh through its 2024 THREAD conference sessions, AI SuccessPath webinars, and its Partnerfi Community events. Trainings focused on monetizing AI and business outcomes, based on market insights from Qualcomm, Intel, AMD, Microsoft, Lenovo, HP, and others.

D&H hit a roster of additional milestones in serving its channel partner community in 2024, including:



Its largest season for White Glove Services so far, with 200K+ service units sold in one quarter.

The addition of over 1,000 new MSP customers this past year-new accounts, not including VARs transitioning to managed service provider status.

The initiation of 1.2 million pre-sales support calls in 2024 from D&H's Tech Solutions team and Sales teams combined.

Recent Partner of the Year awards from enterprise-level solution providers CDW, Zones, LLC, and Sterling Technology Solutions, in addition to prominent vendor of the year awards this spring. Approaching 2 million users on the D&H Cloud Marketplace platform.



Moving Partners Toward Mid-Market/Enterprise Success

IDC also predicts a rebound in network infrastructure in 2025“backed by gains in enterprise infrastructure and components.” Although D&H Distributing remains committed to the SMB channel community, the company has been steadily moving its base of partners“upstream,” developing larger, more mid-market and enterprise opportunities. MSPs can utilize offerings such as the SuccessPath enablement webinar series on cloud, security, and unified communications; plus customized credit offerings, and services like the Technology Solutions pre- and post-sales support program. These resources help partners grow their businesses and seize larger opportunities.

D&H has earned multiple Partner of the Year awards for its ability to generate business for national and enterprise-level channel partners. D&H was named the 2024 Large Distributor Partner of the Year by CDW, a Fortune 500 IT solution provider. D&H was the only distributor to receive one of CDW's Partner of the Year awards for 2024, earned for criteria such as“sales growth, collaboration, profitability, market strategy alignment, and more,” according to a statement from this partner. D&H was designated Distributor of the Year by Zones, LLC, a major global IT solution provider. And the distributor was recently recognized as Sterling Technology's SLED/C (state & local government and education/commercial) Distribution Partner of the Year at the 2024 Sterling Technology Summit in November.

D&H received comparable recognition on the vendor side earlier in 2024, winning an Intel US Branded Systems Distributor Partner of the Year award, in addition to an HP US Personal Systems Distributor Partner of the Year award. In Canada, D&H was named an HPI Partner of the Year, and a CDW Partner of the Year. D&H has once again placed highly on the Forbes List of America's Largest Private Companies, announced in late November 2024.

“This list of awards in North America is a terrific accomplishment on behalf of D&H, demonstrating the outstanding performance of its team, the value of its services, the enablement it extends to its partners, and its world-class coverage model,” said Marty Bauerlein, chief commercial and consumer officer at D&H Distributing.“It shows that the company's 'Built for Growth' mantra has been acted upon with notable commitment from the entire organization.”

“D&H's unwavering support and commitment to investing additional resources have helped Sterling excel in a competitive marketplace,” said Steve Van Ginkel, senior vice president of partner alliances and services at Sterling Technology.“Their partnership has enabled us to enhance operational efficiencies and deliver the solutions our customers rely on. We are honored to name D&H our SLED/C Distribution Partner of the Year.”

