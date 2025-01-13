UCC Networks Announces Support For LA Businesses Impacted By Wildfires

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UCC Networks stands with the LA community to support businesses impacted by the wildfires.

- Oscar Reyes, Founder of UCC Networks

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- UCC Networks is extending a helping hand to local businesses affected by the devastating wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles. The company is offering up to six free months of VoIP services to impacted businesses. This initiative is aimed at providing critical communication tools during a time of great need, with no contracts or commitments required.

"The scenes of loss, displacement, and uncertainty caused by these wildfires are a stark reminder of the challenges our community faces," said Oscar Reyes, Founder of UCC Networks. "We believe in the power of connection-not just through technology, but through compassion and community support."

Businesses affected by the wildfires are facing disrupted operations, lost revenue, and the daunting task of rebuilding. To help alleviate some of these burdens, UCC Networks is offering a limited number of seats for VoIP services to ensure businesses can stay connected with customers, employees, and support networks.

"Communication is a lifeline during emergencies. Whether it's coordinating efforts, reaching out for assistance, or simply staying in touch, our goal is to make sure no business feels isolated during this critical period," the statement continued.

UCC Networks is inspired by the resilience and solidarity shown by the Los Angeles community in the face of adversity. This offering is part of their ongoing commitment to supporting local businesses and contributing to the recovery process.

If your business has been impacted by the wildfires and you need assistance, UCC Networks encourages you to reach out for support. Their team is available to provide guidance, answer questions, and set up the necessary services so businesses can focus on rebuilding and moving forward.

In addition, UCC Networks encourages those who can to donate to wildfire relief efforts through trusted organizations such as the American Red Cross or the LA Fire Department Foundation . Together, we can help Los Angeles recover and rebuild.

