Global Supply Chain Analytics Market To Hit USD 31.7 Billion By 2034, Growing At 15.1% CAGR - Future Market Insights Inc

Supply Chain Analytics Market (2024-2034) drives growth, tackling globalization, consumer demands, and regulations, enabling efficiency and resilience globally.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Analytics Market Outlook from 2024 to 2034 projects substantial growth, with the market forecasted to register a CAGR of 15.1% during the analysis period. Valued at USD 7.8 billion in 2024, the market is expected to surpass a staggering USD 31.7 billion by 2034, driven by technological advancements, evolving consumer demands, and a heightened focus on operational efficiency.Global supply chains are becoming increasingly complex, necessitating sophisticated analytics tools to optimize logistics, mitigate risks, and enhance decision-making processes. Companies worldwide are investing in supply chain analytics (SCA) to address challenges such as fluctuating demand, supply disruptions, and regulatory compliance. This has led to widespread adoption of AI and machine learning (ML) technologies, facilitating accurate demand forecasting and inventory optimization.Cloud-based SCA solutions are emerging as game-changers in the industry, offering scalability, flexibility, and cost savings. These platforms empower organizations, regardless of size, to deploy advanced analytics without the need for heavy infrastructure investments. Additionally, real-time insights powered by Internet of Things (IoT) integrations are enabling enterprises to monitor and track their supply chains with greater precision.Regionally, North America dominates the market due to the early adoption of digital transformation initiatives and the presence of major technology providers. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to witness exponential growth, fueled by rapid industrialization, a booming e-commerce sector, and increasing demand for efficient supply chain solutions in emerging economies.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe supply chain analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1%, reaching a value of USD 31.7 billion by 2034.North America leads the global market, with significant adoption across industries such as retail, healthcare, and manufacturing.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate, driven by e-commerce expansion and industrial advancements.Technological advancements, including AI, ML, and IoT integrations, are reshaping supply chain analytics capabilities.Cloud-based solutions are witnessing rapid adoption due to their cost-effectiveness and scalability."The supply chain analytics market is witnessing transformative growth as businesses increasingly prioritize data-driven decision-making to navigate complexities in global supply chains. The adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, ML, and IoT has become crucial for maintaining a competitive edge, optimizing logistics, and ensuring resilience. With cloud-based solutions gaining traction, even small and medium enterprises are now equipped to leverage powerful analytics platforms, driving widespread market adoption. The forecasted growth underscores the critical role of supply chain analytics in shaping the future of global commerce." Opines Sudip Saha, managing director at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.Component InsightsThe market is segmented into software and services, with the software segment accounting for the largest share in 2024. Advanced analytics tools, including predictive and prescriptive analytics, are being widely adopted to address challenges such as demand forecasting, risk management, and route optimization. The services segment, comprising consulting, implementation, and maintenance, is also experiencing strong demand as companies seek expert guidance to maximize the utility of analytics solutions.Emerging trends such as AI-powered analytics and IoT-based real-time monitoring are driving innovation within the software category. These tools are not only improving operational efficiency but also helping organizations achieve sustainability goals through waste reduction and optimized resource utilization.Market's Prime Determinants of Trends and OpportunitiesSeveral factors are driving the growth of the supply chain analytics market:Technological Advancements: Innovations in AI and ML have revolutionized the way organizations analyze supply chain data, enabling accurate predictions and streamlined operations.Growing E-Commerce Sector: The surge in online retail has heightened the need for efficient supply chain solutions to manage inventory and logistics.Focus on Cost Optimization: With rising operational costs, businesses are increasingly relying on analytics to identify cost-saving opportunities and improve profitability.Sustainability Goals: Companies are leveraging analytics to meet sustainability objectives by reducing waste, minimizing carbon footprints, and enhancing resource efficiency.The integration of blockchain technology into supply chain analytics represents a significant opportunity, ensuring transparency and traceability in global trade networks.Leading Supply Chain Analytics BrandsIBM CorporationOracle CorporationSAS Institute Inc.SAP SECapgemini SATableau Software Inc.Entercoms Inc.Birst Inc.Demand Solutions Group LLCTata Consultancy Services Ltd and Kinaxis Inc.Key strategies employed by these players include acquisitions, partnerships, and continuous innovation to cater to evolving customer needs. Startups and niche players are also carving out a significant share by offering tailored solutions for specific industries, including healthcare, retail, and manufacturing.Growth DriversThe growth of the supply chain analytics market is fueled by several key drivers:Increased Focus on Digital Transformation: Industries are investing heavily in advanced analytics to modernize supply chain operations.Rising Complexity in Supply Chains: Globalization and multi-tiered supply networks necessitate robust analytics solutions to manage complexities effectively.Demand for Real-Time Insights: IoT-enabled tools are providing businesses with real-time visibility into their supply chains, driving better decision-making.Regulatory Compliance: Stringent regulations related to trade, safety, and sustainability are compelling companies to adopt analytics solutions for compliance monitoring.Regional Analysis of Supply Chain Analytics MarketThe North American market is at the forefront, benefiting from strong technology adoption, a mature e-commerce landscape, and significant investments in supply chain modernization. Key industries, including retail, manufacturing, and healthcare, are driving demand for advanced analytics solutions in the region.In Europe, the market is supported by substantial government investments in digital transformation initiatives and sustainability-focused supply chain strategies. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are leading adopters of SCA technologies.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate, propelled by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and the burgeoning e-commerce sector. Countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are experiencing a surge in demand for analytics solutions to manage complex and expanding supply chains.Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions are also witnessing steady growth, driven by emerging industries and increasing digitalization efforts.To Gain In-Depth Insights on Market, Browse Complete Report:Key Segments of Industry ReportBy Solution:Based on solution, the industry is categorized into logistics analytics, manufacturing analytics, planning and procurement, sales and operations analytics, visualization, and reporting.By Service:Professional and support and maintenance are two services categorized in the supply chain analytics industry.By Enterprise Type:SMEs and large enterprises are bifurcated segments of the enterprise type of the sector.By End Use Industry:The sector is applicable to healthcare, retail and e-commerce, transportation and logistics, automotive, manufacturing, oil and gas, chemical, and other industries.By Deployment:On-premise and cloud-based are two segment categories of deployment in this industry.By Regions:A regional analysis has been conducted across key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.Top Reports Related to Technology Market:Global demand for Blockchain market size is expected to rise at a yearly growth rate of 34.1% Y-o-Y to US$ 155 Billion in 2032The global supply chain management BPO market size had reached US$ 20,742.1 million in 2018. Demand for supply chain management BPO recorded y-o-y growth of 7.7% in 2022.Author:Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflecting his growth-oriented approach to clients.He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the 'Global Icon in Business Consulting' at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets.

