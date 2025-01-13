Razormetrics Launches Polypharmacy Solution To Reduce Cost And Medication Burden That Affects 24% Of US Working Population

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AI-driven approach targets overload with precision tools, optimizing safety and reducing costs

Jan. 13, 2025

RazorMetrics , a leading innovator in pharmacy solutions, today announced the launch of its Polypharmacy Solution, designed to tackle the growing challenges of medication overload and rising prescription drug costs. Built on proprietary and patent-pending algorithms, this solution provides a physician-focused approach to managing polypharmacy, defined as the use of five or more prescription medications per month.

"Polypharmacy is a critical issue impacting millions of Americans," said Tom Dorsett, CEO at RazorMetrics. "Physicians often lack a complete view of their patient's medication history due to fragmented electronic health records across networks. Our solution bridges this gap by analyzing client data and identifying polypharmacy cohorts, equipping physicians with the insights they need to reduce risks."

With 24% of adults aged 40–79 taking five or more prescriptions monthly, polypharmacy presents serious risks, including drug-to-drug interactions, poor adherence, and increased healthcare costs.

By directly engaging physicians within their existing workflows, RazorMetrics identifies potentially unnecessary or conflicting prescriptions, prompting a review to ensure medications are necessary, correctly dosed, and free from harmful interactions. This process not only enhances patient safety but also generates substantial savings for healthcare plans, employers, and members.

Proven Results

As an example, in its initial cohort of clients over a 12-month period, RazorMetrics' Polypharmacy Solution delivered significant results. Highlights include:



Clients saved an additional 54% on top of RazorMetrics' RxEdge solution.



Members saved an extra 31% by lowering copays and avoiding unnecessary prescriptions.

Tens of thousands of deprescribed medications,

reducing risks of adverse effects and improving adherence.

Statistical analysis confirms the solution's effectiveness, showing a marked increase in deprescriptions post-intervention. Physicians reported greater visibility into patients' full medication histories, overcoming challenges posed by fragmented electronic health record systems.

"The results we've achieved in just the first 12 months are a testament to the transformative power of our Polypharmacy Solution," continued Dorsett. "Unlike solutions that burden members, our approach engages physicians-the most qualified stakeholders-to address polypharmacy, delivering better patient outcomes and substantial savings for healthcare organizations."

The RazorMetrics Polypharmacy Solution is available now and can be implemented at any time during the plan year. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit razormetrics .

About RazorMetrics

RazorMetrics creates cutting-edge pharmacy cost containment solutions to quickly and easily reduce drug costs. Its proprietary technology automatically initiates cost-saving opportunities through medication switching, deprescription, deduplication, and more–all while adapting to fit client's plan, preferences, and formulary. RazorMetrics conveniently plugs into prescriber's existing workflow, improving healthcare decisions while seamlessly reducing medication costs for members and plan sponsors. Based in Austin, TX, RazorMetrics supports self-funded employers, health plans, PBMs, and organizations to bring clarity, efficiency, and more value to their pharmacy benefits.

