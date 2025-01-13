(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Includes Regional Valuations and Growth Trends for Carbon Brake Discs, Brake Pads & Linings, Brake Control Systems, Wheels & Tires, and Other Components

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market Size, Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market is projected to reach US$ 8.82 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.58%.

The post-pandemic surge in air travel has intensified the demand for advanced and reliable aircraft braking systems, essential for ensuring safety during critical flight phases like take-offs and landings.

Furthermore, with the capability to handle about 2,000 landings, carbon brakes offer extended lifespan and reduced maintenance needs, resulting in lower maintenance costs and operational downtime. This makes them a cost-effective choice for airlines facing increased operational pressures and sustainability challenges.

Segmental Overview

By Component



Carbon Brake Discs

Brake Pads and Linings

Brake Control Systems

Wheels and Tires Others

In the Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market, carbon brake discs dominate with over 30% market share. These discs are a lightweight and efficient alternative to traditional brake systems, offering significant weight reduction that impacts overall aircraft weight. This reduction translates into decreased fuel consumption and lower engine emissions, making carbon brake discs a preferred choice. Although brake control systems are expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR), highlighting their growing importance. Brake control systems ensure safe and efficient aircraft landings and must evolve to meet the diverse needs of various aircraft sizes and conditions. The market's expansion is driven by the increasing complexity and demand for these advanced control systems.

By Aircraft Type



Narrow-Body Aircraft or Single-Aisle Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Regional Aircraft Military Helicopters

Narrow-body aircraft hold a leading position in the Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market due to their widespread use and significant presence in airline fleets. The high demand for these aircraft drives the need for associated components, including carbon braking systems. Conversely, wide-body aircraft are projected to see substantial growth with the fastest CAGR. This is driven by factors such as the expansion of long-haul routes, increased capacity needs, and ongoing fleet modernization. As airlines adapt to evolving market conditions and passenger preferences, the demand for high-performance braking systems like carbon brakes is expected to rise, especially for wide-body aircraft.

By Application



Commercial Aircraft

Civil/Passenger

Cargo Military Aircraft

Commercial aircraft dominate the Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market, holding over 55% of the share. This segment includes both civil and cargo planes, which make up a large portion of the global fleet. The steady growth of commercial aviation, fueled by rising passenger numbers and varied routes, creates significant demand for advanced braking systems. The market for carbon brakes in commercial aircraft is projected to grow rapidly, driven by their ability to reduce aircraft weight and improve fuel efficiency. As airlines focus on environmental sustainability, carbon brakes offer a critical advantage by cutting down on emissions and operational costs.

By End Users



OEM Aftermarket

OEMs lead the Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market with a dominant share in 2023. Their key role involves installing carbon braking systems during aircraft assembly, securing long-term contracts with manufacturers to ensure a steady supply. This position is bolstered by the ongoing production of new aircraft models and the need for modern, efficient braking systems. The steady demand from OEMs, driven by the aviation industry's growth and the introduction of new aircraft, emphasizes their pivotal role. Furthermore, the OEM segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, reflecting the increasing need for advanced braking solutions in newly assembled aircraft.

Regional Overview

Based on Region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The North America region is witnessing a significant rise in demand for aircraft carbon braking systems, driven by its extensive and bustling aviation industry. With a large number of commercial airlines and cargo carriers operating in the region, there is a strong need for advanced braking systems that comply with stringent safety and regulatory standards. Carbon brakes are increasingly chosen for their reliability and high performance, addressing these exacting requirements.

Conversely, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This surge is attributed to the rapid expansion of the commercial airline sector and the increasing number of low-cost carriers. The rise in passenger traffic and route expansions necessitates advanced braking systems. As airlines in Asia Pacific modernize their fleets to accommodate growing travel demand, carbon braking systems are favored for their fuel efficiency and cost-saving advantages. These factors are driving robust demand for cutting-edge braking systems in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The Global Aircraft Carbon Braking System market is characterized by a vigorous competitive landscape, with prominent entities like Safran, Collins Aerospace, Meggitt plc, Honeywell International, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, and Mersen Group at the forefront, collectively accounting for more than 60% of the overall market share. This competitive milieu is fueled by their intensive efforts in research and development as well as strategic partnerships and collaborations, underscoring their commitment to solidifying market presence and diversifying their offerings.

The primary competitive factors include pricing, product caliber, and technological innovation. As the Global Aircraft Carbon Braking System industry continues to expand, the competitive fervor among these key players is anticipated to intensify. The impetus for ongoing innovation and alignment with evolving customer preferences and stringent regulations is high. The industry's fluidity anticipates an uptick in novel innovations and strategic growth tactics from these leading corporations, which in turn propels the sector's comprehensive growth and transformation.

Report Insights:



The Global Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market is projected to reach US$ 8.82 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.58%.

The surge in post-pandemic air travel is driving heightened demand for advanced braking systems essential for safe take-offs and landings.

North America leads in demand due to its extensive aviation sector and stringent safety standards. Leading players include Safran, Collins Aerospace, and Honeywell, which collectively hold over 60% of the market share.

A selection of companies profiled in this report includes, but is not limited to:



CFCCARBON Co. Ltd.

Collins Aerospace

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Honeywell International Inc.

Meggitt PLC

Mersen Group

Safran Landing Systems SGL Carbon

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900