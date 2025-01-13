J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES FISCAL 2025 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) announced today that it has scheduled a call and webcast to discuss its fiscal 2025 first quarter results on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 10:00 am Eastern time.

Conference call participants should pre-register by clicking on this Registration to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. Questions will be taken only from participants on the conference call.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at . For the webcast, please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software.

The Company expects to release its results for the 2025 fiscal first quarter ended December 28, 2024, at approximately 4:15 pm Eastern time on Monday, February 3, 2025.

About J & J Snack Foods Corp.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for the foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, and bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit *MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

CONTACT: Investor Contacts: Joseph Jaffoni, Norberto Aja or Jennifer Neuman JCIR (212) 835-8500 ...