Klevu Joins Forces With Searchspring To Form Athos Commerce, Creating A Leading Ecommerce Optimization Platform

Athos Commerce launches with the combined AI expertise of Klevu and Searchspring to advance ecommerce innovation and support retailers worldwide.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Searchspring, a global leader in product discovery and portfolio company of PSG, has announced a combination with Klevu, an AI-driven search and discovery company. Headquartered in Finland, Klevu serves clients globally.This combination brings together AI-driven product discovery, on-site search, personalization, merchandising, multi-channel product syndication, and cross-sell capabilities into a single, integrated platform rebranded as Athos Commerce, and backed by PSG. The combined platform will provide ecommerce professionals with an ultimate solution to help improve the online shopping experience and optimize revenue.“Joining forces with Athos Commerce is a step forward for Klevu,” said Nilay Oza, CEO and Co-Founder of Klevu.“We believe our advanced AI-powered technology, and shared vision for unified personalization aligns perfectly. We look forward to expanding our reach and innovating faster, ultimately driving higher conversions and enhancing customer experiences for our clients worldwide.”“By uniting under our new brand, Athos Commerce, we help create industry-leading ecommerce optimization and product discovery solutions for retailers at every stage of the product discovery journey,” said Alex Kombos, CEO of Searchspring,“We are excited to be able to bring a new level of AI-innovation to our shared customers and partner network.”“Bringing these leading technologies together under one roof delivers a holistic, integrated set of solutions for our shared customer base, paving the way for opportunities to innovate and elevate the online shopping experience,” commented Chris Andrews, Managing Director at PSG and Board Member of Athos Commerce,“We are excited to fuel Athos Commerce's growth as it sets a new standard for innovation in ecommerce.”Why This Matters for Retailers and Partners- Comprehensive AI-Driven Solutions: Klevu's AI-powered technology complements Searchspring's on-site optimization, multi-channel syndication, analytics, and cross-sell and upsell automation.- Accelerated Global Reach: With offices in the United Kingdom, European Union, United States, Australia, and India, Athos Commerce delivers global service and support across time zones.- Faster Innovation Cycle: Combining skills and experience from both companies provides Athos Commerce with the ability to accelerate product roadmaps and help deliver cutting-edge solutions that align with evolving consumer expectations.- Single Destination for Ecommerce Professionals: Retailers benefit from a unified product discovery platform-spanning multi-channel search, merchandising, insights, and automation-through one go-to brand, simplifying vendor relationships and workflows.About Athos CommerceAthos Commerce is the new brand uniting Klevu and Searchspring. Searchspring is a global leading ecommerce search and personalization platform that enables merchants with powerful, unique, proven product discovery and shopping experiences since 2007. Backed by PSG, Athos Commerce will offer a comprehensive and integrated suite of AI-driven ecommerce solutions-covering data management, marketplace optimization, on-site search, merchandising, analytics, and personalization-empowering retailers to create compelling digital shopping experiences worldwide. For more information, visit .About PSGPSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities, and build strong teams. Having backed over 140 companies and facilitated over 500 acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Madrid, Paris, and Tel-Aviv. For more information, visit .About KlevuKlevu is a global leader in AI-driven search and discovery solutions for ecommerce. Trusted by over 3,000 brands worldwide, Klevu's platform helps retailers deliver relevant, personalized shopping experiences that increase conversion and revenue. For more information, visit .

