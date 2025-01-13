Anna Boltenko Of RE.SET Coaching And Mentoring Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RE Coaching and Mentoring, a leading coaching and mentoring organization founded by Anna Boltenko, is making waves with its innovative approach to helping individuals navigate life's transitions and seize new opportunities. Rooted in personal experience and academic excellence, RE is empowering individuals by bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application in personal and professional life.

Anna Boltenko, a Siberian native who has triumphed over significant personal and professional hurdles, is the driving force behind RE. Her story is one of resilience and reinvention. After moving to Moscow at 17 and establishing a successful career in academia, Boltenko encountered the challenge of re-establishing her life and career in Canada. Despite having an impressive educational background, including a Ph.D. and a wealth of experience at top Russian universities, she found herself struggling to start anew.

Boltenko's journey is a testament to her tenacity.“Moving to a new country was challenging, and I found myself questioning my capabilities,” shares Boltenko.“It was the realization that I was not alone in this struggle that spurred me to create RE.”

RE Coaching and Mentoring provides specialized coaching rooted in Boltenko's real-world experiences and academic understanding of human resource management and talent development. RE's unique approach incorporates gamification into coaching sessions. Boltenko developed a coaching board game designed to stimulate creativity, strategic thinking, and self-exploration among players.

“Gamification engages clients creatively in ways traditional methods cannot. It's about making the process enjoyable while deeply probing personal goals and challenges,” explains Boltenko. This innovative approach has proven effective for individuals and teams, enhancing collaboration and leadership skills in various settings.

RE's coaching game has garnered international attention, being utilized in diverse environments from Vancouver to Dubai.“The game can be adapted for online play, allowing us to reach clients worldwide. It's gratifying to see how universal these lessons are, transcending geographical boundaries,” says Boltenko.

Beyond personal coaching, Boltenko is committed to community involvement and professional development. She actively participates in the World Happiness Summit and other global events, where she shares insights into positive psychology and personal growth. Boltenko is also passionate about giving back to her local community in Vancouver, exemplified by her involvement in the Social Planning Advisory Committee and organizing events, such as The Kids Festival, focused on youth development.“It's my kind of special gratitude to the city where I'm living. The festival is an amazing experience for everyone.”

Looking ahead, Boltenko is planning to expand RE as a comprehensive universe of resources, including the launch of RE Learning, tailored to professionals eager to enhance their facilitation skills. She also has plans for future publications and a podcast addressing“happiness abroad,” exploring the pursuit of fulfillment in new environments.

“My mission is to encourage people to embrace change, to see it as an opportunity rather than a hurdle. Happiness is a skill to be learned and nurtured,” Boltenko states. Her dedication to fostering personal and community well-being continues to inspire those she coaches.

For Boltenko, the journey is deeply personal. Her father remains her hero and a source of inspiration.“He's been my greatest supporter, and his strength motivates me to push boundaries,” she reveals. Though she may travel the world with her coaching game, Vancouver is now the home base from which she continues to give back, grow, and support others in their journeys.

Founded by Dr. Anna Boltenko, RE Coaching and Mentoring combines academic rigor with innovative techniques to provide personalized guidance for individuals and teams. With a focus on gamification and the future, RE aims to empower clients to unlock their potential, achieve their goals, and foster resilience in the face of life's challenges.

