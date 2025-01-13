SCS ANNOUNCES EXCITING PARTNERSHIP WITH JILLIAN MICHAELS FOR 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jillian Michaels Teams Up with SCS and LifeTrendTM to Bring Cutting-Edge Solutions to Consumers

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SCS – Make Life Easy, a leader in cutting-edge fitness and wellness technology, is proud to announce its collaboration with renowned personal trainer, television personality, and best-selling author Jillian Michaels . As the official Brand Ambassador for LifeTrendTM, Jillian will play a pivotal role in showcasing SCS's innovative fitness solutions, helping individuals elevate their and wellness routines.This partnership was unveiled at CES 2025, highlighting SCS's commitment to revolutionizing fitness technology.Jillian Michaels Joins LifeTrendTM as Brand Ambassador“We are thrilled to partner with Jillian Michaels, whose inspiring approach to fitness and wellness aligns perfectly with LifeTrend's mission,” said Mike Dolder, CEO of SCS.“Jillian's influence and expertise will amplify the transformative potential of LifeTrend products, making advanced fitness solutions more accessible to people worldwide.”Through her global platform, Jillian will highlight the revolutionary LifeTrendTM AT3 Walk and Work Treadmill-a standout product that combines state-of-the-art technology with unparalleled convenience. She will share exclusive insights, tips, and promotions, empowering users to integrate wellness seamlessly into their everyday lives.LifeTrendTM AT3: A New Era of Home FitnessAt the heart of the partnership is the LifeTrendTM AT3 Walk and Work Treadmill, a next-generation fitness device engineered to fit seamlessly into any lifestyle. Featuring PowerTouchTM Technology, the AT3 transforms home fitness with its innovative design and functionality:.Sleek, Space-Saving Design: The treadmill's patented slimline folding design allows effortless storage and doubles as a fitness mirror when not in use..Integrated Workstation: A foldable desk makes it easy to transition between work and workouts..Advanced Features: Bluetooth compatibility, a 5-window LED display, and voice control ensure a modern, user-friendly experience..Versatile Programming: Includes 13 preset programs, dual modes for walking or running, and a 6% power incline for varied workouts.With these features and more, the AT3 provides an all-in-one solution for fitness enthusiasts seeking convenience, performance, and innovation.For more details about the LifeTrendTM AT3 and the Jillian Michaels partnership, visit MakeLifeEasy.About SCS – Make Life EasySCS – Make Life Easy is committed to empowering individuals to achieve their fitness goals through cutting-edge technology and innovative design. With a focus on quality, accessibility, and functionality, SCS continues to lead the industry in creating products that inspire and transform lives.###EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about SCS-Make Life Easy and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or ....

