Trueness Project And Kereri Girls' School Unveil Leading Forward: Kereri Girls' Leadership Journey Book

NAIROBI, NAIROBI, KENYA, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Trueness Project and Kereri Girls' High School are proud to announce the release of "Leading Forward: Kereri Girls' Leadership Journey", a transformative leadership book co-authored by 18 students and two teachers from the school.The masterpiece, now available on , will be officially launched on February 16, 2025, at Kereri Girls' High School, Kisii County, Kenya, during a grand celebration marking the school's Diamond Jubilee (60th anniversary).This book is a culmination of an exceptional partnership between The Trueness Project, which initiated and facilitated the book-writing initiative, and Kereri Girls' High School, whose students and teachers brought the vision to life by sharing their authentic stories.It features inspiring, from-the-heart stories of leadership, resilience, and growth, offering lessons for all audiences, from young learners to seasoned leaders.“This project exemplifies the incredible potential unlocked when young people are empowered to share their stories,” noted M. Teresa Lawrence , President and Executive Director of The Trueness Project.“It is a resource that will inspire and guide readers across generations.”Teresa's visionary leadership is the driving force behind this initiative, consistently pushing boundaries to create opportunities that empower future leaders. Her unwavering commitment to nurturing young talent is reshaping how leadership is cultivated, ensuring that every voice has the chance to make a profound and lasting impact.The authorship and publication of this book were significantly shaped by the invaluable contributions of Teresa, a best-selling author and former publisher, and Benvictor Makau, a former journalist and editor, who is also a best-selling author and the Assistant Director of The Trueness Project. Their extensive skills and experience played a pivotal role in bringing this project to life."The true essence of leadership lies not in the title you hold, but in the impact you make and the lives you inspire. This book is a guide to harnessing the potential within each reader, pointing you to your greatness," notes Benvictor, who edited the book.A Celebration of Leadership and LegacyThe launch event will be a landmark occasion involving the school alumni, the students, and various other stakeholders, including government officials.While celebrating the power of leadership in shaping young learners, it will also be a day of marking the milestones achieved by the institution in the last 60 years of academic prowess and a journey of shaping young women into confident leaders and achievers.The one-a-kind event will feature keynote addresses from transformational leaders from various fields, an interactive session with the co-authors, and a showcase of the leadership themes explored in the book.“The book stands as a symbol of what our students can achieve when empowered to lead,” says Md. Tabitha Mogonchi, DHL, Principal of Kereri Girls' High School, who also wrote the book's introduction.“As we celebrate our Diamond Jubilee, we are thrilled to share this incredible achievement with the world. The book serves as our gift to the world, where we have shared authentic stories about our lived experiences and lessons we have gained along the way.”Hard copies will be available for grabs during the book launch to give all participants a chance to benefit from the riches of the showpiece. Schools across Kenya and beyond are invited to participate and embrace this remarkable resource as a tool to inspire their students, teachers and communities.A Treasure Trove of Leadership LessonsLeading Forward is a rare-to-find guide into the world of leadership excellence and its dynamics. Through the voices of the co-authors, it offers a variety of lessons rooted in real-life experiences, leadership models, challenges, and triumphs. It's a cheat sheet for leadership.These stories challenge readers to embrace leadership as a journey and a responsibility, marrying intention with passion.“Leadership is about courage and resilience,” observes Edinah Kangwana, DHL, a renowned transformational leader who wrote the book's foreword.“The stories in Leading Forward remind us that leaders are not born; they are made and shaped through experiences and their willingness to grow.”The book's lessons are universal, making it an essential resource for students, educators, parents, and professionals alike. Now available on Amazon, this collection of stories remains a valuable addition to libraries, schools, and organizations seeking to inspire leadership in their communities.Join Us on February 16The February 16 launch event at Kereri Girls' High School, Kisii County, Kenya, is a golden chance to hear from and interact with the contributors, the initiative's facilitators at The Trueness Project, and be part of the book launch and Diamond Jubilee celebrations.For anyone seeking to author a book, this is an opportunity to learn about its creation and publishing process and explore how its lessons can be applied in their lives.The Trueness Project and Kereri Girls High School warmly encourage schools, institutions, and individuals to plan and join this historic event.About The Trueness ProjectThe Trueness Project is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Wyoming, USA. It is dedicated to fostering transformational leadership and community empowerment, easing suffering in the world through donations and philanthropic engagements. Through innovative programs and partnerships, leadership, and mentorship training, The Trueness Project equips individuals and communities with the mindset and the knowledge to make a meaningful impact and live purposeful lives.For more information about the book launch, partnerships with The Trueness Project, or to get your hard copy of Leading Forward: Kereri Girls' Leadership Journey, please contact:

