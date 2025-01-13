(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company closes 2024 with multiple award recognitions for corporate social responsibility, workplace culture, inclusion and belonging, and more

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experiences and infrastructure software, today announced it has received multiple awards from prestigious organizations for its inclusive workplace, culture and focus on corporate social responsibility (CSR). Progress strives to create an environment where employees can grow to their full potential while bringing their best selves to work. The company has been acknowledged year-over-year for its people-centric approach and programs that include talent, career & leadership development, excellent benefits, its multiple employee resource groups (ERGs), and well-being programs focused on mental, physical and financial health. Progress also continues to be recognized for the numerous ways it gives back to the global community, including through Women in STEM scholarships and volunteerism.

“Each year, I am deeply humbled and honored to see Progress recognized for its commitment to serving as a socially responsible organization, which truly embodies the hard work and core values of our people,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO of Progress.“Our employees exemplify accountability and mutual respect every day, striving to deliver exceptional results for our customers while making a meaningful difference in the global community. This consistent recognition of our workplace culture and corporate social responsibility is a powerful testament to our team and the inspiring environment we've built together.”

Employer of Choice

Progress' consistent recognition as a top employer stems from its corporate culture which is built on trust, collaboration, respect, accountability and innovation. During the second half of 2024, Progress was recognized by:



The Boston Globe's Top Places to Work in Massachusetts: Ranked #5, this is the fourth consecutive year Progress was recognized in the large company category. This exclusive list is based on employee surveys evaluating leadership, values, training, benefits and workplace satisfaction. The Boston Globe also named Progress a 2024 DEI Champion for fostering policies that promote inclusion and diversity in the workplace. Progress has been on the DEI Champions list since its inception last year.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers: Won bronze for Employer of the Year in the Computer Software category for companies with more than 250 employees. The Career Show's Top 100 Best Employers in Bulgaria for 2024 .



Corporate Social Responsibility

Progress' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, called Progress for Tomorrow, focuses on three areas – our people, our global community and our planet. In addition to fostering a great culture for its employees, the company is committed to making a positive impact on local communities and the environment, including actively supporting Inclusion & Diversity (I&D) initiatives within the workplace and the community at large. During the second half of 2024, Progress was recognized by:



Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2025 : Recognized for its leadership in environmental sustainability, social responsibility and corporate governance.

Newsweek's America's Greenest Companies 2025 : Acknowledged for its sustainability efforts and environmental stewardship.

The International CSR Excellence Awards : Awarded the USA National Gold winner title for its CSR initiative, Progress for Tomorrow.

Globee® Awards for American Business: Earned Silver for Achievement in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers : Received Bronze for Best CSR Strategy. B2B Media Awards : Recognized for ongoing support for students pursuing careers in technology, including its internship program and the Progress Women in STEM Scholarship Series .

In 2024, Progress received more than 50 corporate and product awards. For a more complete list of awards Progress has received, visit Progress Awards. To learn more about careers at Progress, visit Progress Careers.

