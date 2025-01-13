Sensei Debuts World's Largest Autonomous Supermarket At NRF 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Sensei's goes beyond eliminating checkout lines - it enhances the entire shopping journey while providing retailers with invaluable real-time data to optimize their operations," said Vasco Portugal, CEO and Co-Founder of Sensei. "We're excited to bring this transformative solution to larger scale supermarkets and challenge the retail with what's possible."

At NRF 2025, Sensei will showcase a live demo of its autonomous store concept at Booth 117 in the FoodService Innovation Zone. Attendees will experience firsthand how Sensei's creates a seamless shopping experience, combining:



Autonomous Grocery Solutions: Consumers grab items like cereal, milk, or pasta, and their virtual basket updates in real-time.

Assisted Sales Integration: Retailers can redeploy staff from checkout lines to high-value roles, such as supporting bakery or deli operations. Smart Integration: Automated systems like coffee machines can be seamlessly incorporated into the autonomous ecosystem.

Pioneering Retail Innovation

Sensei's proprietary AI technology combines computer vision, machine learning and sensors to achieve 99% accuracy in tracking consumer interactions with products, a significant improvement over existing autonomous solutions. Shoppers enjoy transparency, as purchases are displayed in real-time, eliminating the friction of scanning and lines.

Exclusive Launch Announcement

Sensei's presence at NRF coincides with the launch of its 1,200+ square-meter autonomous supermarket in Portugal, in partnership with MC (Sonae Group), the country's leading grocery retailer. This groundbreaking achievement sets a new benchmark for large-scale autonomous retail environments. Store features include:



Democratic Entry: No app, card, or registration is required to enter the store. The entry is open as in any regular supermarket.

Diverse and Comprehensive Assortment: The store offers a range of products similar to a traditional supermarket, including solutions like weighable fruits and vegetables, a fish market with service, and bakery and pastry options sold in bulk.

Simplified Checkout: Thanks to "real-time basket" technology, customers don't need to scan products. At checkout, items automatically appear on the screen for confirmation, eliminating the need to remove products from bags or carts. Discrepancy Detection: The technology identifies discrepancies between what the customer picked up (e.g., fruits and vegetables) and what was actually weighted, ensuring greater control and accuracy throughout the shopping journey.

This innovative retail environment integrates AI-powered computer vision, shelf sensors, and real-time inventory tracking to provide unparalleled accuracy and convenience for consumers while delivering valuable behavioral insights and operational efficiencies for retailers.

Visit

Sensei at NRF 2025

Sensei will host autonomous store demo at its booth (#117) in the FoodService Innovation Zone at NRF 2025. Explore how autonomous solutions can revolutionize grocery stores, convenience stores, and beyond. For media inquiries, interview requests with Sensei's executive team, email [email protected] .

About Sensei

Sensei is the leading European provider of autonomous retail technology, a pioneer in the industry, it was the first technology company to open fully autonomous stores in Europe, Latin America and Brazil. Through an advanced infrastructure that combines AI, computer vision, and sensor fusion, Sensei builds experiences that make shopping more intuitive and generate unprecedented store metrics and performance insights for businesses.

