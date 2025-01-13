B.J. Ryan's East: East Norwalk's New Culinary Gem

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) At B.J. Ryan's East, guests will discover a diverse menu crafted by Chef Lisa, featuring mouthwatering specialties, the original Partner's pizza, a variety of sandwiches, burgers, and loaded salads. With an extensive selection of craft cocktails, beers, and wine, every visit promises to pair the perfect drink with a memorable experience. This modernized pub setting is designed to cater to a variety of tastes and preferences, making it the ideal place for the East Norwalk community and beyond.

Family-friendly dining is at the heart of B.J. Ryan's East, offering a welcoming environment that caters to diners of all ages. Their restaurant is perfect for hosting a variety of events, whether it's a birthday celebration, family gathering, or corporate function. They pride themselves on being a community hub where wonderful memories can be made over fantastic food.

As East Norwalk's newest culinary gem, B.J. Ryan's East looks forward to becoming the go-to spot for those seeking a fun, relaxed dining experience. With a dedication to quality, this family-friendly restaurant warmly welcomes you to stop by. Learn more by visiting their website at .

About B.J. Ryan's East

Contact Information

Name: Marissa Lawless

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 203-297-9094

